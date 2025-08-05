Home News Growing number of hospitals stop sex-change operations after Trump order: List

Following President Donald Trump’s Jan. 23 executive order stripping hospitals of funding if they perform body-mutilating sex change procedures on minors, a growing list of hospitals are announcing plans to cease such practices.

Trump also directed the heads of executive branch agencies to ensure that institutions receiving research and education grants also stop performing these procedures.

The order defined the “chemical and surgical mutilation of children” as the prescription of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to trans-identified youth as well as the performance of sex-change surgeries that remove healthy body parts and sex organs, such as castration.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services published a report earlier this year detailing the long-term implications of sex-change procedures, warning of the “risk of significant harms including infertility/sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density accrual, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret.”

Even before the Trump administration began working to implement a new rule that would prohibit any institution that participates in Medicare or Medicaid from performing sex-change procedures on minors, hospitals and health insurers across the U.S. began taking steps to comply with the executive order.

Here's a list of hospitals and health insurers that have paused some or all types of sex-change procedures following Trump's executive order. This list will be updated as additional providers decide to adhere to the government's policy of protecting children from medical harm.