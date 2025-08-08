Home News Hostage families escalate demonstrations against new Israeli Gaza offensive, call for nationwide protests

Ahead of a security cabinet meeting that is expected to sign off on plans for a new large-scale offensive against Hamas, the families of hostages remaining in captivity are ramping up their protests, warning that the new operation could endanger the lives of their loved ones.

Einav Zangauker, whose kidnapped son Matan is believed to still be alive, called on Israelis to protest outside the venue of the meeting.

Zangauker, who has become one of the most vocal leaders of the hostage protests, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he promised a hostage deal “but took advantage of my pain, of the families, of the whole hurt nation [and] killed the deal.”

“Someone who talks about a comprehensive deal doesn’t go and conquer the Strip and put hostages and soldiers in danger,” she wrote on X.

“Netanyahu and his partners are about to condemn [Matan] to death,” she said, calling on protesters to “flood the streets of the nation starting tonight.”

Also on Thursday, some 20 hostage family members participated in a symbolic flotilla from Ashkelon toward Gaza, carrying yellow flags and posters of their loved ones as they sailed toward the enclave.

“A boat carrying families of hostages has just departed to sea, heading south to get as close as possible to their loved ones,” according to a statement from the Hostage Families Forum.

Yehuda Cohen, whose son Nimrod is held captive, shouted through a megaphone: “Mayday, mayday, mayday. We need all international assistance to rescue the 50 hostages who are nearly two years held by the hand of Hamas.”

“Please, we need international help,” Cohen said.

In an official statement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum condemned the plan and, exploiting reports of internal dissent, asked IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir to oppose it.

“Chief of Staff, we are asking you to stand strong. You are the supreme commander. Don’t consent to endanger[ing] our loved ones,” the statement said.

Pointing to polls indicating public support for a ceasefire deal, the forum said, “Any other decision will be clearly inhumane and spell disaster for the hostages and the whole of Israel.”

“The families of the hostages call on IDF commanders at all levels not to act in a way that will endanger hostages’ lives and block the possibility of the return of the bodies,” the statement read.

The security cabinet was set to meet around 6 p.m. Thursday evening to approve a plan for the IDF to take control of the entire Gaza Strip, including the approximately 25% it doesn’t yet control, where Hamas is thought to hold the remaining hostages.

Officials in the military and the opposition have warned that such an operation could directly endanger their lives, either through erroneous strikes or by causing the hostages’ captors to execute them when IDF troops approach.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.