'House of David' actor Michael Iskander announces conversion to Catholicism

Actor Michael Iskander, known for his portrayal of King David in the streaming series “House of David," has announced that he converted to Roman Catholicism, noting that it's merely “the beginning of the journey.”

In an Instagram post last week, actor Michael Iskander announced that he had joined the Roman Catholic Church as he shared a picture of the interior of a Catholic church. Iskander is best known for playing the lead role of King David in the Amazon Prime series.

“Today is a very special day, that looking back has been a long time in the making,” Iskander wrote. “Today I joined the Catholic faith.”

Iskander detailed how he had “felt a calling to this church for a long time, and as time went on, this calling became louder and louder.” Iskander recalled that

“Eventually I ran into some really amazing people that helped me along the way,” Iskander recalled. “And rather than being the end of the road, this is the beginning of the journey,”

The actor urged his followers to pray for him as he continues his “walk with God.”

Iskander did not elaborate on how long he had been pondering a conversion to Catholicism. As outlined in his biography on the Internet Movie Database, Iskander was born in Egypt and moved to the United States at age 9. While Iskander doesn't have any other acting credits besides “House of David” on the small or big screen, he performed in the Broadway production “Kimberly Akimbo” from 2022-2024.

Even before his conversion to Catholicism, Iskander has been passionate about his Christian faith. After “House of David” won the TV/Streaming Impact Award at the 2025 K-LOVE Fan Awards earlier this year, Iskander quoted the Bible passage Joshua 1:9: “This is my command — be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

“This show has changed my life in every way,” Iskander added. “This show has inspired me to take down my giants, and I want you to know if the Lord is with you, you can take down yours.”

Iskander’s remarks at the awards ceremony reflect the plot of the show, which focuses on the rise of King David and documents the battle between David and Goliath. “House of David” premiered on Amazon Prime earlier this year. Its first season concluded on April 3 and the series has been renewed for a second season.

In an interview with The Christian Post earlier this year, megachurch Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Ministries described “House of David” as “one of the greatest evangelistic opportunities in recent history.” Laurie told CP that “Millions of people through ‘House of David’ and ‘The Chosen’ are hearing Bible stories for the first time.”

“No movie will ever take the place of the Gospel or the Bible, nor should it. But if it inspires people who’ve never read the Bible before or have no relationship with God to want to know more, then this is something we should be celebrating, not critiquing,” he added.