Greg Laurie reveals why 'House of David' is among 'greatest evangelistic opportunities in recent history'

The new Prime Video series “House of David” is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about faith-based shows of the year — and for Pastor Greg Laurie, its release represents more than just good television. It’s an opportunity for cultural renewal, biblical literacy and, perhaps, revival on a massive scale.

“I think this is one of the greatest evangelistic opportunities in recent history,” Laurie told The Christian Post. “Millions of people through ‘House of David’ and ‘The Chosen’ are hearing Bible stories for the first time. No movie will ever take the place of the Gospel or the Bible, nor should it. But if it inspires people who've never read the Bible before or have no relationship with God to want to know more, then this is something we should be celebrating, not critiquing.”

"House of David," ranked No. 2 on Amazon Prime, dramatizes the accounts of Saul and David in 1 Samuel. The series stars Michael Iskander as David along with Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Saul's trusted wife, Queen Ahinoam, Stephen Lang as Samuel, Indy Lewis as Saul's daughter, Mychal, and Martyn Ford as the giant Goliath.

Laurie, pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship and founder of Harvest Crusades, served as a consultant on the series, helmed by “Jesus Revolution” filmmakers Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, and produced a newly released documentary titled “Beyond the House of David,” which debuted the same day as the show’s premiere. He also authored a 30-day devotional to accompany the series, aiming to help viewers deepen their understanding of David’s life and legacy.

For Laurie, the journey to “House of David” began with a long-standing friendship with Erwin.

“When I first met John, he had this passion to tell the story of the last great spiritual awakening in America,” Laurie said, referencing what would become “Jesus Revolution.” “I didn’t know he was going to build the movie script around my life. I just thought he wanted to talk to me because he wanted to meet someone who was actually there.”

That initial conversation led to a creative partnership, first with a lesser-known project about actor Steve McQueen’s conversion, and then with "Jesus Revolution,” where Laurie’s story of coming to faith during the 1970s Jesus Movement became the heart of the film. The film was a major box office hit, grossing $54 million worldwide against a production budget of $15 million.

Watching Erwin’s craftsmanship and commitment to Scripture, Laurie said, convinced him that whatever the filmmaker pursued next, it would be worth supporting.

“If he’s passionate about something, I know it’s going to be good,” Laurie said. “He wants to tell Bible stories cinematically, and I spend most of my time teaching the Bible. What a great concept.”

That concept gained momentum when Amazon came on board, backing the production with a sizable budget and global reach, something unprecedented in the world of faith-based filmmaking.

“This is a way to bring the stories of the Bible to the largest audience we’ve ever been able to reach,” Laurie said. “Knowing John’s skill set, his belief in Scripture, and his Bible knowledge, I thought, that’s the perfect combination.”

Laurie was invited to review scripts, offer feedback and later travel to the set in Greece. “I use the word ‘weaponized,’ but I mean it in a positive sense,” he explained. “I wanted to take the art and use it as a tool to bring the Gospel to people — and John wholeheartedly supports that.”

That partnership also birthed the “House of David” devotional, House of David (A Devotional): 30 Days with the Man after God’s Own Heart. Drawing on his decades of teaching through the life of David and the Psalms, Laurie assembled the devotional exploring David’s spiritual journey, one of bold faith, devastating failure and unrelenting pursuit of God.

“For me, it was like … David effectively kept a diary,” Laurie said. “He put many of his thoughts down on paper. Probably, many were originally songs. But it’s called the book of Psalms — David’s diary. He’s very honest. When he’s down, he talks about being down. But then he’ll say, ‘Hope in God, for I will yet trust Him.’ He laments, then corrects his own thinking.”

Laurie stressed that this raw emotional and spiritual honesty is why David is called “a man after God’s own heart.” “He didn’t put on pretenses. He was flawed. He knew it. But he had this heart for the Lord.”

But what makes David’s story especially relevant, Laurie said, is that he embodies a spiritual duality — a warrior and a worshiper. “We all need to be warriors and worshipers,” Laurie said. “The ability to fight the spiritual battle comes from our worship of the Lord and our relationship with Him.”

In the Psalms, Laurie noted, David reveals the source of that strength: “'The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.' David knew what it meant to guide and protect something vulnerable and he knew how much he needed God to do the same for him.”

David’s story, of course, is not without profound failure, the pastor said, adding: “People remember David and Goliath, his greatest victory. And David and Bathsheba, his worst defeat. But we must not forget that God forgave David. His life was redeemed. He made it into the Messianic line.”

That redemptive thread, Laurie stressed, is critical for modern believers facing temptation, regret and spiritual distance. “There’s nothing new under the sun,” Laurie said, quoting David’s son, Solomon. “The same God that sustained David on a literal battlefield will certainly sustain the believer today.”

Laurie emphasized the growing influence of media — both for harm and good.

“Social media has amplified many of the problems we’re facing today,” he said. “Behaviors are being normalized and romanticized by influencers and celebrities. But everything we need to know about life is found in the Bible. That’s why the Psalms are such a great place to go.”

But he also stressed the opportunity in front of the Church. The fact that “House of David” quickly became one of the most popular shows on Amazon, he said, is significant.

“It tells us people are looking for hope and inspiration,” Laurie said. “And the days of doing mediocre work are behind us.”

He commended Erwin, Gunn and Dallas Jenkins, creator of "The Chosen,” who served as an advisor of “House of David,” for raising the bar in faith-based storytelling. He also addressed the tension some viewers may feel when artistic liberties are taken.

“In the first episode of ‘House of David,’ David is wounded by a javelin thrown by Goliath. People say, ‘That never happened in the Bible,’” Laurie noted. “But the Bible is not a movie script. It’s the inspired Word of God. When you tell it as a story, filmmakers may take certain liberties.”

The pastor revealed that as a 17-year-old, he was deeply impacted by the re-release of “Ben-Hur,” despite its fictionalized portrayal of Jesus. “It opened my mind and my heart,” he recalled. “A movie got through to me, and I later heard the Gospel.”

Still, Laurie cautioned viewers not to substitute these shows for Scripture itself — but rather to let them lead people to the original source. “Their hope is you’ll watch the show and then go read the Bible,” he said.

Laurie also encouraged believers to open their homes for watch parties, start conversations, and reach the unchurched. “Invite neighbors over. Invite nonbelievers over. Watch an episode and talk about it afterwards,” he said.

"House of David" is now streaming on Amazon Prime.