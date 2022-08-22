How should people react to pastor's 'spiritualized tantrum' (and apology) amid luxury watch flap?

A pastor's viral church rant — and his subsequent apology — have gone viral.

As The Christian Post’s Leonardo Blair reported of the incident: "A Missouri pastor has apologized after a video clip in which he threw a spiritualized tantrum from the pulpit and called his congregation 'broke, busted and disgusted' and 'cheap sons and daughters' for not 'honoring' him with a watch from the luxury brand Movado went viral."

The incident has sparked questions about pastoral behavior and maturity, grace, and much more, both within the church and in the secular world.

How are people reacting — and how should believers respond? Read the story in its entirety here and listen to Blair break it all down on The Inside Storybrought to you by The Christian Post:

