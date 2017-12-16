'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers: Nate Shares Dark Secret with Annalise

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Nate's (Billy Brown) backstory will be featured in the upcoming second half of the current season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In an interview with TV Guide, executive producer Pete Nowalk revealed that Nate will finally introduce the mysterious client he mentioned to Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) before the show went on its winter hiatus. According to the EP, the reason why the detective is being quite secretive about it is that the person was an integral part of his past. Once he presents the client to Annalise, the viewers will learn some his secrets, especially the dark ones. Since Nate was introduced in the show, very little has been revealed about his life before he became Annalise's boyfriend.

"We're actually not that far ahead of you in our writing schedule but I'm excited to say [the client] is going to make an appearance," Nowalk said. "Really the goal is to learn something about Nate. He obviously has his secrets... We haven't told that much story about where he comes from and who his family is and who his friends are and that stuff. This is going to shed a lot of light on him... This character is very important to his story and his backstory."

Meanwhile, season 4 may have so far been focusing on Laurel (Karla Souza) and her sad fate regarding Wes (Alfred Enoch) and their lost baby, but other characters will also shine soon. Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry) has already taken the spotlight when the police captured him for a murder he did not commit. Spoilers indicate that Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) and Connor (Jack Falahee) will be next and their storyline will involve the latter's father. It looks like Jeff (guest star D.W. Moffett) still has concerns about the fact that his son's boyfriend is HIV positive.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.