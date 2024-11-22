Home News I Am Second revisits Texas boy’s inspiring battle with terminal cancer Mom recalls his favorite Bible verse: 'Many Lord, my God, are the wonders'

Nearly a decade after inspiring millions with his appearance in an I Am Second documentary, Ethan Hallmark's legacy is continuing on.

The digital storytelling organization has unveiled its latest "Second Edition" film, "The Ethan Hallmark Legacy," which revisits the life and profound influence of Hallmark, a young boy from Midlothian, Texas, whose courageous battle with stage 4 neuroblastoma left an indelible mark on the hearts of thousands.

Hallmark was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma — a rare and aggressive form of cancer — when he was just 10 years old. Despite multiple rounds of treatment and facing grim odds, he remained resolute in his faith.

While he died in September 2014, his messages of God's goodness, even in the midst of suffering, inspired countless people worldwide to embrace faith, resilience and hope.

Originally featured in the 2014 I Am Second short film "Many Are the Wonders," the latest documentary takes viewers deeper into Hallmark's story, exploring not only his faith but the far-reaching impact his life had on others — even after his passing.

The film, produced by I Am Second and Ditore Mayo Entertainment, features interviews with Hallmark, his parents, and members of the Midlothian community along with documentary-style footage.

Hallmark's parents, Matt and Rachel Hallmark, reflect on the remarkable strength of their son.

"You could really see something special in him, and it drew people in," said Matt Hallmark.

After filming the first I Am Second video, Rachel Hallmark recalled a moment when Ethan was eager to share his favorite passage from Scripture: Psalm 45, a "love song" from the sons of Korah.

"I mean, physically, he's broken, he's active. He's on palliative care, dying," she said. "We finish up filming, and he gives you his life story, and he goes, 'Wait, I just, I really want to say my favorite verse.' This is a little boy that's dying."

"And he says, my favorite verse is Psalm 45: 'Many Lord, my God, are the wonders, there are too many to count. The things you have planned for us. Nothing can compare, none can compare with you. If I were to count your mercies, they would outnumber the sands on the seashore.'

"If that doesn't blow everybody away, that a 13-year-old can be dying and he just wants to tell you how good God is, that's the most powerful thing in the world."

John Humphrey, executive director of I Am Second, said the follow-up is a testimony to Ethan Hallmark's strength and courage.

"We never expected Ethan's story to go beyond the original film, but the way his life continues to inspire and transform others has been nothing short of miraculous," Humphrey said. "This follow-up film showcases the far-reaching impact of faith, even in the darkest moments, and reminds us of the power of a single encounter."

Facing an incurable disease never shook Hallmark's view of God, as he shared around the time of the first documentary in 2014.

"Obviously, I want to beat this disease," Ethan Hallmark said. "But I'm not going to be that sad if I don't. I mean, Heaven is not a pretty good place, Heaven is a perfect place. Of course, I want to live a long life; who doesn't? I want to watch my sister and brothers go to middle school with me, go to high school, watch them graduate. Even I want to graduate.

"It's not my plan, though. It's His plan. And His plan is perfect. So, really, in the end, I will win either way."