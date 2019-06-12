'I felt God grab onto me,' teen says after miraculously surviving 50 foot fall off cliff

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

A 17-year-old boy is crediting God after a hike Sunday morning turned into a near-deadly fall.

Ben Foster and friends were exploring Frenchman’s Bluff Trail in Cuivre River State Park, located in Saint Louis, Missouri over the weekend near the 120-foot rounded cliff. While there, his foot slipped on a rock which sent him off of the bluff 50 feet down until a branch broke his fall.

“All I could think about was what's going to happen next? Will I be able to get out of this?” he told local CBS station KMOV. "I just flung my left arm out and grabbed onto it somehow, and just held on"

After a few minutes, which felt like "hours" to Foster, paramedics and fire crews arrived to find him. Once they found the young man, firefighters set up ropes which helped the teen down the bluff.

"I felt God grab on to me and pull on me tight," he said while holding onto his cross chain.

“God grabbed onto me and brought me to safety,” he added.

The young man was rescued and placed on a rescue boat which took him to a nearby hospital. His mother, a nurse, Maria Branon told the news outlet she worried her son would never be able to walk again.

"My heart stopped, I didn't know what to think and plus being a nurse, I froze, I didn't know if he's alive. How bad is he injured?" said Branon.

Foster survived the near-fatal fall with just a broken clavicle and minor cuts and bruises. He went on to thank the first responders and his faith for saving his life.