Imprisoned pro-lifer urges Americans to vote against 'Jezebel spirit': 'You cannot let Kamala get in'

A pro-life activist reporting to prison for her engagement in an abortion clinic blockade is encouraging Americans to “elect leaders who will stand for justice” and “be the beaming light that you were called to be” as she vows to “preach that Gospel” during her incarceration.

Bevelyn Beatty Williams, who was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for standing at the entrance of a New York City abortion clinic in November 2020, in what the United States Department of Justice characterized as a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, announced in an X post Tuesday that she was reporting to prison Wednesday.

Williams is now serving time in prison following an unsuccessful effort to overturn her conviction under the law, which subjects anyone who attempts to interfere with abortions services to federal charges.

“My legal team worked tirelessly to submit a stay of appeal so I could be at home on bail while appealing this case for the sake of my daughter and husband,” she said. “Unfortunately, the judge, who also sentenced me, denied the appeal.”

After detailing how she was scheduled to report to FCI Aliceville in Alabama, and encouraged people to write to her and donate to her legal support funds, Williams said, “My family and I remain hopeful and are trusting God through this challenging time.”

“The Bible is clear that persecution will happen, but ministry continues, even in prison. Our job as Christians is to be a light, especially in dark places,” Williams added.

“Please don’t forget to vote and do all you can to elect leaders who stand for justice,” she continued in her message to supporters. “Keep praying for me. I love you all and appreciate your support.”

In a video accompanying the X post, she insisted that Americans must re-elect former President Donald Trump. “You all cannot let [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] get in,” she said, characterizing her prosecution as an effort of “Kamala’s administration,” adding: “This is what Kamala has been doing the whole time.”

Williams pointed to Harris’ career as a prosecutor as evidence that she “gets a joy” out of prosecuting her political opponents. She also cited her conviction as a project of “a feminist movement” and “a Jezebel spirit in a lot of these women in power,” referring to the President Joe Biden-appointed Judge Jennifer Rochon, who sentenced her.

Williams indicated that her efforts to appeal her conviction are entering a new phase: “The good news is we don’t have to deal with this judge anymore. I really wanted to think well of this judge.”

Williams told followers that, even though Rochon was “so harsh” at sentencing and treated her “so badly,” she “prayed for her” and was “still praying for her.” She reiterated her claim that the judge “represents every woman that just shouldn’t be in power” because she used “bias and emotion” in her judicial decision.

“She was ruthless with me,” Williams asserted. Williams summarized Rochon’s message as, “I think you’re a danger to the streets” and a “danger to society.” She characterized her conviction as part of a broader effort by progressive politicians to put “people that they don’t like politically in prison.”

Williams vowed that despite her unfortunate circumstances, she would continue to “preach that Gospel.” She recalled how “I told Satan if I end up going in that prison, I promise you, I’m taking every soul with me.”

“Jail doesn't stop Jesus,” she asserted. “Every person in the Bible that ever was jailed for their faith, they came out rulers.”

Williams expressed confidence that she would end up “walking out of that prison a ruler” as she called on her followers and supporters to preach the Gospel: “You better be the beaming light that you were called to be while you’ve got the freedom.”

The pro-lifer's prison sentence begins less than three months after the U.S. Department of Justice determined that she “threatened and used force against patients and staff" at an abortion facility in lower Manhattan and "blocked patients and staff" from accessing the entrance.

The DOJ also alleged that, “In one instance, and as captured on video, Williams pressed her body against the door of the abortion facility's patient entrance and refused to move.”

“As a Health Center staff member (‘Victim-1’) attempted to open the door for the volunteer, Williams purposefully leaned against the door, crushing Victim-1’s hand. Victim-1 yelled, ‘She’s crushing my hand,’ but Williams remained against the door, trapping Victim-1’s hand and injuring it,” the DOJ stated. Williams vehemently denied the allegation from “Victim-1” in the video: “She lied.”

Following her conviction over the summer, Williams launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser to support her “fight for freedom,” vowing to “fight this case all the way to the [United States] Supreme Court if that’s what it takes.” The campaign states that the funds would also be used to help support her family, which includes a young daughter.

As of Wednesday evening, the GiveSendGo fundraiser had raised over $257,000, exceeding an initial $250,000 goal. She increased the goal to $300,000 after her appeal was denied, expressing disappointment that “we will have to go forward with me surrendering to jail and my husband taking care of Eleanor as a single father on the outside.”

“We are adding 50,000 to support Rickey as he takes care of Eleanor on the outside,” she added.