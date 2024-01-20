Home World India reclassified as ‘restricted nation’ by Voice of the Martyrs

The Voice of the Martyrs has reclassified India as a "restricted nation" in its 2024 Global Prayer Guide, citing the escalating radical Hindu extremism and the persecution of Christians under the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party government.

The "restricted nation" designation by VOM, an interdenominational organization dedicated to serving persecuted Christians founded by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, is typically reserved for countries with federal laws explicitly restricting Christian worship and evangelism. The group contends that India's situation is unique due to the ideological shift under the current government.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election in 2014 and his subsequent reelection in 2019, Christians in India have faced increasing opposition and violent attacks in spite of constitutional guarantees of religious freedom, VOM said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

The Christian ministry claims Modi's administration has fostered an ideology known as Hindutva, or Hindu purity, which aims to establish a "pure" Hindu nation, explaining that this ideology has led to heightened persecution of religious minorities.

Notably, 12 Indian states have implemented laws banning what they claim are "forced" religious conversions, posing severe penalties for Christian evangelists, including lengthy prison sentences for activities as basic as sharing a Bible or praying with someone, VOM said.

The anti-conversion laws claim that Christians "force" or give money or material items to Hindus to persuade them to convert to Christianity. They typically state that no one can use the "threat" of "divine displeasure," which means Christians can't talk about Heaven or Hell since it would be seen as luring someone to convert.

Historically, persecution of Christians in India was primarily localized in areas of active Gospel ministry within predominantly Hindu communities. Such persecution was not government-sanctioned, and courts often held perpetrators accountable.

But VOM says that under Modi's regime, Hindutva has created a nationwide restrictive environment for Christians. VOM President Cole Richards emphasized the alarming normalization of hatred and violence towards Christians, with instigators often being prominent political figures.

"The goals of Hindu nationalism include the elimination of Christians from the so-called 'Hindu homeland,'" Richards said. "Hatred and violence toward Christians has become normalized, and those who encourage it are now prominent political leaders."

VOM provides support to Christians in India, including Bibles, and assistance to those who have suffered job losses, home destruction or physical harm due to violent attacks.

VOM also offers encouragement, reminding persecuted believers of the global Christian community's prayers and support.

VOM's 2024 Global Prayer Guide offers detailed information on the plight of persecuted Christians globally. Since 1997, VOM has documented the persecution of Christians, categorizing nations or regions as either "restricted" or "hostile" in their annual prayer resources.

This year, VOM introduced a third category, "areas of concern," to highlight regions where Christian persecution is present and escalating.

Christians, who make up about 2.3% of India's population, have increasingly faced suppression.

The U.S. State Department has come under scrutiny for its failure to label India as a Country of Particular Concern for religious freedom violations, a designation that could carry the possibility of diplomatic consequences. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, a bipartisan panel tasked with advising the federal government, called for a hearing over the State Department's refusal to label India and Nigeria as CPCs.

The United Christian Forum in India has reported a significant rise in attacks on Christians since 2014, with a marked increase in the last several years.

In the first half of 2023, the UCF documented a surge in violence against Christians across 23 states, with 400 incidents reported, an increase from 274 in the same period the previous year. The UCF's annual report highlights that vigilante mobs, often comprising religious extremists, frequently disrupt prayer gatherings and target individuals suspected of forcible religious conversions.

The UCF attributes this high incidence of Christian persecution to a prevailing sense of "impunity," leading to mobs threatening and physically assaulting individuals in prayer before accusing them of forcible conversions to the police.