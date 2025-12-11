Home News Indiana QB, Heisman finalist Fernando Mendoza gives 'all the glory to God' after Big Ten championship

Indiana University star quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is among the favorites for this year's Heisman Trophy and was named Associated Press Player of the Year on Thursday, gave God the glory after the Hoosiers earned a spot in the College Football Playoff.

"I want to give all the glory to God," the redshirt junior said in an interview with FOX Sports after the Hoosiers won the Big Ten Championship Saturday with a victory over No. 2-ranked Ohio State University.

"We were never supposed to be in this position," Mendoza insisted, as the Big 10 also includes powerhouse programs like Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon.

"But by the glory of God, the great coaches, great teammates, everybody we have around us, we were able to pull this off."

As the interview concluded, Mendoza turned to the camera and said, "God bless, go Hoosiers!"

Mendoza has consistently used his platform to share his Catholic faith.

Following a game last month, Mendoza declared, "We want to give all the glory to God" because "without Him, we wouldn't be here right now." Mendoza maintained, "It's so amazing that He's given us this opportunity and platform to do this."

Fr. Patrick Hyde, a Catholic pastor at Indiana University, posted a clip of the November interview on social media, noting that "Fernando Mendoza backs up his talk on TV by giving glory to God at Sunday Mass."

Hyde indicated that he had "wrestled with sharing this because he shows up out of love for God, not human praise," adding, "I share because [I] hope his witness inspires others to go to Mass."

A profile of Mendoza for his appearance on "The Heisman Podcast" details how "Mendoza's spirituality is woven into everything," saying "he prays the Rosary every Friday, listens to online Mass before games, and avoids hype music to stay grounded."

Mendoza was announced as a finalist to receive the coveted Heisman Trophy this week. The winner of the Heisman Trophy, which is regarded as "the most prestigious award in college football," will be announced at the annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony scheduled for Saturday. Voters who determine the winner of the Heisman Trophy include "870 members of the media, 59 living Heisman winners and one overall fan vote."

The Indiana Hoosiers are one of 12 teams competing in the National Collegiate Athletics Association's College Football Playoff. Following Indiana's victory in the Big Ten championship, the Hoosiers have secured a place in the Rose Bowl, where they will face off against an undetermined opponent in a quarter-final match in Pasadena, California on Jan. 1.

The winner of that game will move onto the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, a semi-final match scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 9. The winner of the Peach Bowl will compete in the National Championship in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Jan. 19.