Inside a documentary's shocking claim 'homosexual' in the Bible is a 'mistranslation'

A new documentary purportedly claims a biblical mistranslation is the main reason Christians believe homosexuality is sinful. Here’s a bit more on the story:

The film, "1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture," directed by self-identified “lesbian Christian” Sharon “Rocky” Roggio, attempts to chronicle how the word “homosexual” came to be used in the pages in Scripture and purports to offer “recently unearthed evidence that challenges deeply-held beliefs about LGBTQ+ people and their place in God’s kingdom.”

According to Roggio, the word homosexual didn't appear in any version of the Bible until 1946, when translators for the Revised Standard Version (RSV) used it in their translation of 1 Corinthians 6:9.

Christian Post reporter Ian M. Giatti breaks down the story, what it means, why it matters, and what experts have to say about the assertion in the latest episode of "The Inside Story."

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

