International fine art competition opens door to Christians

Submissions are now being accepted for a new international fine art competition called Art Ascend that offers artists, including Christians, the opportunity to gain publicity for their work and compete for a pool of prizes totaling $10,000.

The competition, launched by Christian master portrait artist Zimou Tan, began accepting entries on Jan. 1 and will close on March 31.

Artists can submit their work in 10 categories, including still life, portrait, narrative, and sacred realism, which is described as “the pursuit of the spiritual and infinite on a tangible canvas through the exploration of sacred themes, spiritual connection with nature, and mankind’s connection with the divine.”

Tan told The Christian Post that ensuring artists of faith have a category to highlight their divinely inspired work is important because opportunities to do so in most spaces in the art world are limited.

“Art Ascend is distinctive because there are very few global platforms or competitions intentionally created to encourage and promote Christian and faith-based visual art. In response, Art Ascend has established 10 curated categories — one of which is sacred realism — designed specifically to honor art that reflects biblical truth, spiritual depth and the reality of God’s presence in the world,” Tan told CP.

“The sacred realism category, alongside the others, highlights how Christian artists engage faith not only symbolically, but incarnationally — portraying theology, Scripture and lived Christian experience through excellence in craft. This positions art as both worship and witness, reclaiming visual creativity as a vital expression of the Christian faith.”

Tan further explained that Art Ascend is building a platform and community for Christian artists globally that will allow them to “learn from one another, support each other spiritually and creatively, and grow together in their calling.”

“At its core, Art Ascend is about stewardship and mission: artists using their God-given gifts to serve the Church and engage the wider culture with beauty rooted in truth,” Tan said.

The first-place winner in each category of the competition will receive $600; the second-place winner will receive $300; and the third-place winner will receive $100. The top three winners in each category will also get an opportunity to display their work in the finale of the competition to be held at the Gaylord of the Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Colorado.

“All manufacturers, sponsors, jurors, and contestants are welcome to attend. This is a great chance to meet and mingle with all those who have made this great contest possible,” the website notes.