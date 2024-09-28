Home News Iranian-Armenian pastor acquitted, released from 10-year prison sentence

A 62-year-old Iranian-Armenian pastor was released this week after serving just over a year of a 10-year sentence, following a successful appeal.

Anooshavan Avedian’s appeal was accepted at Branch 21 of the Tehran Appeal Court, leading to his immediate release, according to Article18, a U.K.-based organization advocating for religious freedom in Iran.

Avedian had been incarcerated since the same day that another Iranian-Armenian pastor, Joseph Shahbazian, was released from a similar sentence.

The pastor's release coincided with notable political events, including visits to New York by Iran's former president, Ebrahim Raisi, and his successor, Masoud Pezeshkian. However, Mansour Borji, director of Article18, cautioned against linking these events to Avedian’s release.

“For Anooshavan to have spent even one day in prison was unjust, especially now that he has been found to have committed no crime,” Borji said. “We hope that he will be fully compensated for all that he has endured.”

Avedian was arrested in August 2020 when about 30 intelligence agents raided a private gathering at his home in the Narmak area of northeastern Tehran.

During his trial at Branch 26 of the Revolutionary Court of Tehran, Avedian was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of “establishing and leading an illegal group with the aim of disrupting the security of the country through educational and propaganda activities contrary to and disturbing to the holy religion of Islam, through the dissemination of false claims … as well as contact with foreign countries, or organizational guidance from abroad.”

Judge Afshari, who presided over the trial, also convicted two members of Avedian’s house church, Abbas Soori and Maryam Mohammadi. While Soori and Mohammadi received non-custodial punishments, including fines and bans from social and political group memberships, Avedian was sentenced to 10 years of "deprivation of social rights."

During their time in Evin Prison, Avedian and his co-accused were subjected to psychological torture and disrespectful treatment during interrogation sessions, according to Article18. Their defense efforts were met with insults toward their character and faith.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has repeatedly urged Iran to release those imprisoned for exercising their right to freedom of religion or belief and to provide adequate compensation.

At least 21 other Christians are currently serving sentences in Iran related to their faith, including at least 10 in Evin Prison, Article18 reported.

One of those still imprisoned is Hakop Gochumyan, an Armenian citizen serving a 10-year sentence for allegedly engaging in "deviant proselytizing." Gochumyan accompanied Avedian to the gate of Evin Prison upon his release.

Iran's government views the growth of Christianity as a threat to the Islamic regime.

According to Open Doors USA’s World Watch List, Iran ranks as the ninth-worst country for Christian persecution, with converts from Islam facing the greatest risks.

“The government sees the growth of the church in Iran as an attempt by Western countries to undermine Islam and the Islamic regime of Iran,” the watchdog organization reported. "House groups made up of converts from Muslim backgrounds are often raided, and both their leaders and members have been arrested, prosecuted, and given long prison sentences for ‘crimes against national security.’"