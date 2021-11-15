'Is Atheism Dead?': Inside Eric Metaxas' quest to unveil the remarkable evidence for God (podcast)

Christian Post reporter Leah Klett joins Billy Hallowell to discuss author Eric Metaxas' new book, Is Atheism Dead?, and his quest to highlight the amazing evidence he has uncovered for belief and the Bible.

“What Eric is arguing is that science, and archeology and history are all pointing to a divine Creator now more than ever,” Klett explained. “And … all those things are becoming incompatible with atheism.”

Listen to this episode of “The Christian Post Podcast” below:

