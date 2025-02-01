Home News Israel celebrates release of 3 hostages, but fate of Bibas children remains unclear Israel releases 183 prisoners and approves limited opening of Rafah crossing

Israeli hostages Keith Siegel, Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas were released after 484 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza on Saturday morning, per the terms of the ceasefire between the terror group and Israel.

Calderon, 54, and Bibas, 35, were handed over to the Red Cross in the southern town of Khan Younis Saturday morning, while Siegel, 65, was released several hours later in the port of Gaza City.

“Ofer, Gadi, Keith — it is so good to see you home! Together with all citizens of Israel, and together with many around the world, my wife and I were so moved to see you with us,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated after their release.

After Israel sharply protested the terrorists’ previous hostage release ceremonies, which got out of control and seriously endangered the Israeli hostages on Thursday, the terrorists apparently sharpened security measures.

Saturday’s release procedures went more smoothly and without disturbances by the relatively small crowds of onlookers.

Netanyahu noted in his statement that “after the scenes that we all saw the day before yesterday, we demanded a safe exit for our hostages in the coming releases. As you saw today, this steadfast stand proved itself. The message was delivered, received and carried out. Israel expects that all of the coming phases also be carried out safely.”

However, Hamas again set up stages with messages and pictures meant to provoke Israel and to celebrate its dead commanders.

On Friday, the terror group for the first time confirmed that several of its top leaders, including Mohammed Deif, his deputy Marwan and several others were indeed killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during the war.

After receiving “gift bags” and “release documents,” Bibas and Calderon were handed over to the Red Cross who took them to the IDF base in the Netzarim Corridor.

The IDF then announced Bibas and Calderon were in its hands, and after a short drive, they returned to Israel over a year after being taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023.

Yarden Bibas, who was released without Hamas releasing any new information about the condition of his wife, Shiri, and their children, Kfir and Ariel, was received by his parents and sister at the border. He was taken to a hospital shortly after.

Dual Israeli-French citizen Ofer Calderon was immediately taken by helicopter to meet his family in a hospital in central Israel, the IDF stated.

He was reunited with his children, two of whom had been taken captive with him and were released in the first hostage deal in November 2023.

“We share the immense relief and joy of his loved ones after 483 days of unimaginable hell,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X.

“Our thoughts are with Ohad Yahalomi, still in the hands of Hamas, and with his family. France is doing everything it can to secure his release without delay,” Macron added.

A short while later, dual U.S.-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel was paraded on a stage in Gaza City, looking noticeably frail, and requiring some help walking up and down the stairs of the stage.

He received two "gift bags," one of which was meant for his wife, Aviva, who had been kidnapped with him and was released during the first hostage deal, Israeli media reported.

He was then handed over to the Red Cross, which took him to the same IDF post. At the border, he was reunited with his wife, Aviva ,and his son, Shai, who he had believed to have been killed during the Hamas invasion.

After being transported to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Siegel met his daughters, Elan, Gal and Shir, and his brother Lee. Siegel is the first American hostage who was released by Hamas since November 2023. Six Americans are still being held in Gaza, of whom two are believed to be alive.

"In the last two weeks, we have succeeded in releasing 13 of our hostages, and five Thai nationals who were also held by Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

“At this time our thoughts are all with Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, and all of our hostages, the living and the deceased, who have yet to return home. We will continue to take determined action to bring them back home, and achieve all of our objectives for the war,” the prime minister added.

Following Saturday’s releases, 79 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, of whom 20 are set to be released under the current phase of the ceasefire.

Among the rest, 24 are estimated to be alive, while 35 have been declared dead.

According to Army Radio, the 20 set to be released in the coming weeks include seven adults older than 50, 10 whom are categorized as “sick or wounded,” and the three members of the Bibas family, about whose condition no official information is known at the moment.

They also include two hostages from before the war: Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.

The 24 living hostages, who are not planned to be released in the current phase, include four IDF soldiers; seven civilians kidnapped from villages in the Gaza envelope; 11 who were kidnapped at the Nova party; and two foreign workers, one from Thailand and one from Nepal.

In exchange for the hostage release, Israel set free 183 Palestinian prisoners, of whom 32 were released in Judea and Samaria.

“Today, we can assess that Hamas wanted its terrorists back as soon as possible, because the vast majority of them (150 out of 183) were released to the Gaza Strip, and therefore it made sure to release the hostages quickly in order to precede the celebrations of the release of the Gazan terrorists,” commented Doron Kadosh, Army Radio’s military correspondent.

In addition, Israel approved the limited reopening of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt today, following the release of all living civilian hostages that was completed earlier.

This article was originally published at All Israel News