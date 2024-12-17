Home News Israel ‘will exercise security control in Gaza’ once Hamas defeated: defense minister

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday affirmed that Israel will have to maintain a military presence in Gaza for some time, comparing it to the situation in Judea and Samaria, where the IDF routinely conducts counterterror raids.

“In contrast to various publications — my position regarding Gaza is clear,” Katz wrote in a post to X this morning.

“After we subdue the military and political power of Hamas in Gaza, Israel will exercise security control in Gaza with full freedom of operation, exactly as in Judea and Samaria," he wrote.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"We will not allow any organized terror against Israeli settlements or Israeli citizens from Gaza. We will not allow a return to the situation before October 7.”

Agreeing with Katz, a former Shin Bet officer in charge of the district of Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria told the Jerusalem Post that the IDF will need to maintain a long-term physical presence in the Gaza Strip after the war.

However, the official also stated Israel should avoid building new Jewish settlements there.

Barbing also noted that Israel faces a difficult task in trying to replace Hamas rule in Gaza due to the extent to which the terror organization embedded itself in the coastal enclave.

He also spoke about ongoing hostage issue and how it will require a long-term IDF presence in Gaza.

“Without resolving the hostage issue, it will be hard [for Israel] to move on,” Barbing said, while also noting that he does not expect a quick resolution to the hostage situation, despite recent comments from political leaders.

Barbing shared his expectation that even if a deal is reached soon, Hamas will not release all the hostages, in order to maintain a bargaining tool to remain in Gaza.

However, Barbing does believe that Israel should negotiate for their release.

“It’s a very sensitive and complex issue. Time is running out for the hostages’ hopes of survival. It is a day-to-day struggle. They should not be sent to their death,” he told the Post.

Barbing further explained to the Post that Hamas will likely attempt to drag out the process of returning the hostages, releasing only a few at a time. Despite this, he does not think Israel should withdraw forces from the Gaza Strip.

“We cannot leave Gaza now because Hamas will not keep the deal for the rest of the hostages anyway, and then it will be harder for the IDF to go back,” he explained.

Barbing also raised the difficulty of finding a replacement to govern Gaza instead of Hamas. “There is no one yet to replace Hamas,” he noted. “We need to be very strong against Hamas. If we leave a vacuum, Hamas will come back fast.”

Barbing warned that delays by the government in agreeing on a new group to rule the Strip only aid Hamas, making them appear as the only legitimate governing authority.

The former Shin Bet officer noted that another reason for long-term IDF presence in Gaza is the level of indoctrination among the population.

“At the time of the Hamas coup [against the PA] in 2007, Nukhba operatives were only seven years old,” Barbing pointed out.

“They never saw Jews until October 7. They were brainwashed in 'Dawa' [Islamist missionary] schools that they need to kill Jews.”

This article was originally published by All Israel News.