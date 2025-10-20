Home News Jack Hibbs doubts Israel peace deal will last, points to Islamic tactic Jack Hibbs warns against 'theology of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens'

Pastor Jack Hibbs is urging Christians not to get too excited about the peace deal between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization, sharing his belief that it “can’t last long.”

Hibbs' comments came during the Family Research Council’s Pray, Vote, Stand Summit held at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in Chino Hills, California, over the weekend.

One of the panel discussions featured a conversation between the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills pastor and Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, an ordained Southern Baptist pastor, that focused on two topics dominating headlines: the recent peace deal between Israel and Hamas and the increased embrace of Christianity among young people following the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

While Hibbs described the recent peace deal between Israel and Hamas as “amazing,” he warned those gathered and watching online that “this peace treaty can’t last long.”

Hibbs reiterated that “we are all glad that the warring is over right now” before advising against falling prey to the false belief that “the enemy’s been defeated.” Perkins added that 20 previous peace deals had been signed between Israel and its foes over the years, noting that “Obviously, they were not permanent.”

“They will gladly sign a peace treaty at this time because, frankly, they got their nose punched in and Iran’s not there to prop them up anymore right now,” Hibbs said. “This is hudna. It’s a tactic in Islam where when you’re losing, call for a peace treaty or sign a peace deal [...] that gives you the opportunity to reload and we’ll come back another day to do it. That is Islam.”

Hibbs predicted that there would be no lasting peace in the Middle East "until Islam is eventually destroyed.” He characterized the West as “really gullible” for embracing “photo ops” and the idea that “it’s all done” and “we got peace."

"The enemy might go away for a season but he’ll come back at a real opportune time," Hibbs added.

While Hibbs maintained that he did not want to be a “party pooper” when it came to the situation in Israel, he also talked about how the news that “young people are buying Bibles in record numbers” and going to church “kind of concerns me.” Hibbs recalled how when churches reopened following the COVID-19 lockdowns and in the midst of the George Floyd protests, “they opened with an apology for being white or they had [Black Lives Matter] flags or transgender flags.”

“It’s not easy to find a Bible-teaching church these days,” Hibbs added. He noted that amid reports of increased church attendance among young people, “My first thought is, 'Oh, Lord, where are they going? What are they being taught?'”

Hibbs further addressed the differences between progressive and conservative churches on issues including whether to require congregants to wear masks, the COVID-19 shots, and support for the far-left Black Lives Matter movement that pushed LGBT ideology and enriched a few of its leaders who used donations to purchase a multi-million dollar home.

He hot topic dividing Christians and churches now, he said, is Israel.

Circling back to Hibbs’ earlier comments about young people, Perkins expressed concern that “Younger evangelicals do not support Israel.”

“Only like 29 percent see them as God’s people or as in a special place. And so, that’s going to be reflected at some point in our public policy if that’s not changed,” he contended.

Hibbs attributed the decline in support for Israel among young people to what he condemned as “the theology of Tucker Carlson or Candace Owens,” referring to two prominent Christian commentators who have raised criticisms about Israel’s actions during the past two years of fighting with Hamas as well as U.S. foreign policy supporting the Jewish state. “So people are saying today, we can just dump Israel because they’re not born again,” Hibbs explained.

“They’re not supposed to be born again right now,” he insisted. “There’s Jews getting saved, but as a nation, God’s got a plan. It’s called Bible prophecy. You should read it.”

Hibbs encouraged people to read the Old Testament, which he praised as “amazing” and maintained that “Everything is tracking exactly as He had said.”

After characterizing “the theology of Tucker Carlson or Candace Owens” as a “danger,” he warned that those who embrace that line of thinking will “get messed up.”