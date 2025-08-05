Home News Pastor Jack Hibbs warns Christians may need to 'pack up and get out' of California 'If this bill passes, I am going to ask you to leave the state'

A popular California pastor is warning Christians they might have to flee the state if lawmakers pass a controversial bill that would allow nearly any adult to take custody of a child without alerting parents.

Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills warned his congregation last week about Assembly Bill 495, which supporters claim would expand child welfare protections by legally recognizing caregivers and providing children with access to family services without unwanted disruptions.

Titled the Family Preparedness Plan Act of 2025, the bill would expand the definition of a “caregiver” to include “nonrelative extended family members,” defined as “any adult caregiver who has an established familial or mentoring relationship with the child, or who has an established familial relationship with a relative of the child.” In turn, any “caregiver” would be allowed to take custody of a child by merely handing over a signed “affidavit” to school or childcare staff.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

While AB 495 purports to address “unique challenges faced by immigrant families” under the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts, Hibbs says the potential threat the bill would pose to child welfare is too serious to ignore.

“There's no requirement in the bill for the school to ask you if it's OK for them to take John out of school,” he told his congregation. “It allows an individual to obtain a new form that comes with the bill; they fill it out, and they can name a child. … The bill does not require a background check for this man, requires no ID, no driver's license, no nothing. There's no requirement in the bill for the school to call you, to ask you if it's OK if John takes your daughter out of school.”

Hibbs also warned that AB 495 would also empower a “caregiver” — whether a non-relative or family member — to make critical medical decisions for a child, including authorizing immunizations or physical exams. According to the bill’s text, any “caregiver” who “signs the affidavit shall have the same rights to authorize medical care and dental care for the minor that are given to guardians.”

The pastor and founder of Real Impact said should the bill become law, he’s calling on his church and Christians statewide to flee California.

“If this bill passes, I am going to ask you to leave the state of California,” said Hibbs. “You're gonna need to pack up and get out; you gotta get out. You gotta run with your kids. You gotta go.”

He also pointed to AB 495 as the inevitable result of too many Christian voters in California opting not to get involved in the political process by voting. "Here we are. Evil always fills a void or vacancy. Jesus said that,” said Hibbs, summarizing Jesus’ words in Matthew 12:43-45.

As part of his Real Impact ministries, Hibbs announced the “Stop AB 495 Rally” on Aug. 19 at the steps of the state capitol in Sacramento, and said he’s hoping to rally as many as 5,000 Christians to show up to voice their opposition.

He even urged his congregation to consider taking the day off from work or even "planning to have a sore throat or something that day."

"We want to make a statement because AB 495, one hundred percent strips parents of their parental rights,” he said. “ ... We will let it continue, or we will make some noise. I am going to ask you to stand for righteousness and do the right thing.”

His warning follows a similar call to action by the California Family Council, a parental rights group that says the “caregiver” category is too loosely defined, potentially allowing unqualified individuals to assume significant responsibilities.

Warning the bill “attempts to create streamlined guardianship by allowing a “non-relative extended family member" defined broadly as anyone with a “mentoring relationship” to assume control over a child through a one-page affidavit, CFC Vice President Greg Burt says the lack of a court review, notarization, or even parental consent is troubling.

“We affirm the importance of keeping children safe and families together, if you can, in times of crisis. But compassion without guardrails is not mercy, it is madness,” said Burt. “The notion that compassion must come at the expense of parental rights and child safety is a false dichotomy.”

The California state Senate appropriations committee is set for a hearing on AB 495 on Aug. 18.