Home News Pastor Jamal Bryant calls blacks who celebrated at White House ‘runaway slaves' and ‘coons’

Megachurch Pastor Jamal Bryant called a group of black supporters of President Donald Trump “runaway slaves” and “coons” on Sunday after they appeared to mock him at a recent Black History Month reception at the White House.

In a clip from his sermon on Sunday, the leader of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, highlighted a video from the reception, which first appeared on the X profile of prominent black Trump supporter, podcast host and entrepreneur David Harris Jr.

The video, then shared on X by The Grio Senior White House Correspondent April Ryan on Friday, shows a black Trump supporter at the reception with a cardboard cutout of Bryant’s head in the crowd as they celebrated the appointment of FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Here at the Black History Month celebration at the White House. Everybody here, Kash Patel has been confirmed as the FBI director. Who’s ready for some heads to roll?” Harris asked the group.

“Kash, I know you got the receipts. Hold them mother suckas accountable,” he continued as the supporter in the crowd bobbed the cutout of Bryant’s head.

“That’s right,” said Harris with a wry grin acknowledging the megachurch pastor’s likeness. “Jamal, yeah. That’s right.”

Bryant, who is pushing a 40-day boycott of retail giant Target over the company's abandonment of its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, did not take the dig at him lightly.

"These runaway slaves hiding in the White House going to throw my picture up thinking I'm going to be afraid. If you got real courage, don't show my picture. Show the picture of the one that fired the black joint chief of staff from the military. If you going to show a picture, show a picture of the CEO of Target, Walmart, McDonald's, and Amazon that does not recognize black dollars or black business," Bryant said as he recited a list of apparent wrongs he attributes to the Trump administration.

"If you going to put up a picture, put up a picture of the state legislators in Florida that are banning black books, put up a picture of the one stealing classified information from the IRS and Social Security. … Put up a picture of those that don't want your mama to pay $35 for insulin."

Bryant, who has long expressed his disdain for Trump and Republicans, said they miscalculated his background if they expected to make him scared.

"I ain't ever scared. In case you forgot, I'm from the West Side of Baltimore. If you've got a problem, pull up on me!" he declared to thunderous shouts from his congregants.

"Harriet Tubman said whenever I tried to make our people be free, there were a few negroes that tried to go backwards and tried to risk our freedoms. I feel bad for them coons in the White House who were in their tap dancing for massa [master], wearing bow tie shinning and grinning. … Get out of there negro and stand with your people," he declared.

In a statement to WSB-TV 2 Bryant said he was surprised he was singled out as a potential target for the FBI to investigate.

"To be singled out at a White House reception as a potential target to be 'held accountable' by the newly appointed FBI director was not on my 2025 bingo card. ... But let me be clear that no amount of intimidation or political pressure will silence the truth," Bryant said.

"I stand firm in my commitment to speak out against this administration or any corporation that seeks to erode generations of progress among marginalized communities. It is not only my right but it's our collective responsibility as citizens to hold the powerful accountable. At this critical moment, we must collectively resist any radical actions that threaten the very foundations of our democracy."

After black inner-city pastors prayed with Trump at the White House in 2018, during Trump's first term, Bryant posted on social media that the event was nothing more than a "photo op."

In 2015, when Trump was running his first campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, Bryant called black pastors who met with Trump worse than prostitutes.

"I want to apologize because prostitutes get money," Bryant, who served at Empowerment Temple church in Baltimore, Maryland, at the time, said on CNN. "And the 100 that went in there walked away with nothing, they did it for free. So there's another word for that and I would not use that language on the family channel."

Speaking from the pulpit during the 2022 Georgia U.S. Senate race, Bryant called black Republican candidate Herschel Walker, a former NFL football player, the "lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken black man."

"Since Herschel Walker was 16 years old, white men been telling him what to do, telling him what school to go to, where to live … where to pay for abortions, where to buy a gun, and you think they not going to tell him how to vote?" Bryant asked. "In 2022, we don't need a Walker, we need a runner. We need somebody to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6. Georgia, I need you to know, the slave negro y'all are used to don't live here no more. We can think for ourselves, function for ourselves, and vote for ourselves! Why? Because we don't need a Walker."