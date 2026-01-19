Home News James Talarico says 'America isn't a Christian nation,' but admits founding documents 'profoundly Christian' Jesus 'deeply suspicious of religious supremacy,' Presbyterian seminarian claims

A Texas state lawmaker and U.S. Senate hopeful says, despite the nation's founding documents being based on the “radical teachings of Jesus,” the United States is “not a Christian nation.”

During a Jan. 13 episode of the "Vote Common Good" podcast, Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, explained why he rejects the notion of Christian nationalism, which he described as “an attempt to dominate our neighbors instead of loving them as ourselves.”

The self-identified Presbyterian cited his faith as the basis for his political views, saying it “recommits [him] to the unfinished project of a multi-racial, multicultural democracy.”

“In this vision, we can all freely love God if we choose to do so, and we can fully love all our neighbors,” Talarico, 36, added.

He then explained to Vote Common Good host Doug Pagitt how he views America’s religious legacy. “America is not a Christian nation,” said Talarico. “It is a nation where you are free to be a Christian, Muslim, Jew, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, agnostic, or atheist.”

Talarico added that Christian Americans “bear a special responsibility” not to exalt any religion — including their own — above any other.

“For those of us who are Christian, I believe we bear a special responsibility, not just because our religion is the dominant one in this country, but because Jesus was deeply suspicious of religious supremacy,” he claimed.

Talarico, a former teacher who is taking classes at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, pointed to Jesus’ parables that, he said, elevated neighborly love over “religious boundaries” and even suggested the Christian religion could obstruct the two greatest commandments.

“Sectarian religion can sometimes get in the way of loving our neighbor and loving God,” he said. “That is why we must guard against any attempt to elevate our faith tradition above all others or to dominate our neighbors instead of loving them as ourselves.”

While calling on people of faith to inspire moral responsibility and care for neighbors without Christianity being imposed through state power, Talarico also simultaneously called the nation's founding documents “profoundly Christian” and said he believes the U.S. was, in large part, founded on the “radical teachings of Jesus.”

“When I read the words of the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution, I see the radical teachings of Jesus reflected in those founding documents, the idea that all people are created equal and endowed with inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Talarico. “To me, this is not only the most American form of government, but also a profoundly Christian one.”

The Christian Post reached out to Talarico’s spokesperson for comment Friday.

Known for taking liberal positions on key theological concepts — such as when he claimed God asked Mary for “consent” before she conceived Jesus, which he said was proof that the Bible sanctions abortion — Talarico has been on the campaign trail in recent days ahead of his March primary battle with Rep. Jasmine Crockett for the U.S. Senate seat that has long been occupied by Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

A staunch critic of Christian nationalism, Talarico has accused “Christian nationalists” of storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, and falsely claimed police officers were killed.

In a speech delivered in March 2024 outside the Texas state Capitol, Talarico warned that "Christian nationalism is on the rise," and lumped together the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022, and attempts to keep pornographic books out of schools as examples of its influence.

"Three years ago, Christian nationalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, killing police officers while carrying crosses and signs reading, 'Jesus saves,'" said Talarico, whose claim about police officers being killed that day is false, according to FactCheck.org.

Talarico also made headlines when he spearheaded a legislative effort in opposition to Texas Senate Bill 1515 to place the Ten Commandments in Texas public schools, and has called efforts to place Bible-based curriculum in schools unconstitutional.