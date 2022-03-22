Jase and Missy Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty’ fame welcome baby boy

Jase and Missy Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame are the parents of three children and didn't anticipate that as grandparents in their 50s, they'd also be raising a fourth child: a baby boy.

"We felt like this baby fell right out of the sky and Missy was there to catch him," Jase wrote in a Feb. 28 post on Instagram alongside a photo of his wife holding a copy of her new book, titledBecause You’re My Family.

If you listened to my Unashamed podcast today (episode 435), you heard me and @missyduckwife talk about our newest venture. Missy was literally explaining to multiple media outlets about the unconditional love outlined in her new children’s book when she got a call that a newborn had suddenly been left in our care. We felt like this baby fell right out of the sky and Missy was there to catch him. What an honor to be asked to step in the gap and show this baby and his mother the unconditional love of our Father. This mother chose life and sought help from the people who introduced her to Jesus.



Please pray for this baby, his mother and for us during this uncertain time. My wife is a rock star!

A woman who had been baptized by Jase Robertson and attended the couple's Bible studies asked the couple to be the legal guardians of her newborn son.

“In the years past, Jase and I have been involved in multiple ministries — some that we are engaged in with other people, some that we ran ourselves,” Missy Robertson told CBN’s Faithwire in a recent interview. “And in one of those ministries, we got to meet some amazing women, and it was one of these women who needed help at this time.

“The hospital got a hold of me and said that this girl had given birth to a baby, was not in a place where she could physically take care of the baby and she asked the hospital to call me,” she said. “And then she signed the baby over to me.”

Missy Robertson said she didn't know how her husband would respond to the challenge, but added that the Lord’s timing was perfect.

“When my phone rang and I talked to the person at the hospital I thought, ‘There’s no way I can. How can I do this?'” she said, thinking her husband wouldn't be open to the idea of helping to raise another child.

“He (Jase) said, ‘I think we should do everything we can to help this baby and this mother,'” Missy Robertson recalled. “And I said, ‘OK, well, here we go,’ and we brought him home the next day.”

Speaking about her book and how the unexpected gift of being able to help care for a newborn has given her a renewed perspective on what it means to serve as the hands and feet of God, Robertson added:

“The book talks about parents loving a child, but the last [few] weeks the Lord has probed me more to even think about it being outside the family, the family of God. And this girl, Jase baptized her a couple of years ago and Phil preached the Gospel to her, read Scriptures to her in his living room, and I tried to show Jesus to her on almost a daily basis. And when this happened, she thought of us.”

While the family doesn't know what the future holds for the newborn and his biological mother, they said they're relying on God for their next steps and the new addition is a “sweet and precious and a beautiful creation.”

Missy Robertson added that above all else, her family's mission is to "get all of our children and grandchildren to Heaven, to know the Lord beyond anything else that they ever come in contact with, to always focus on Him and let Him lead their way."