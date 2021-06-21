Jason Crabb says new EP 'born out of adversity' in battle against COVID, witnessing others die

Two-time Grammy Award-winning Christian artist Jason Crabb shared the real-life battles that he confronted during the making of his new EP,Just As I Am.

The five-song EP marks a new chapter for the singer as it's his debut release on the Red Street Records label founded by Jay DeMarcus, a member of the beloved group Rascal Flatts. Demarcus is also listed as a producer for Crabb’s latest project.

Crabb, who has won 22-time Dove Awards and has been in the music business for over 25 years, described Just As I Am as a powerful declaration of “faith in the One who is constant and sure, even in the midst of uncertainty and hardship.”

“Whenever I begin to work on a new project, I ask God for His direction and wisdom,” Crabb said in a statement to The Christian Post. “I remembered something my Grandmother Richardson instilled in me: No matter what happens, you can trust God. He’s got it under control. She used to tell me, ‘When you get to the end of your rope, tie a knot and hold on to God.’ So holding on to God, the project of making Just As I Am began.”

“This record was born from adversity,” he revealed. “Just about the time we went into the studio, the pandemic hit and the world stopped. I caught the virus; friends and family became sick, and we knew people who died.”

Crabb said it was a “very discouraging time.” He quoted Isaiah 61:3, which says, God will “give them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness … that He may be glorified.”

In March 2020, the Nashville resident encouraged his followers to fight off fear during a Facebook Live chat. Joined by his wife, Shellye, and their daughters, Ashleigh and Emma, the musician cited scripture, shared motivational words and a song as a response to the fears surrounding the global COVID-19 outbreak.

“That’s the wondrous thing about Christ — He takes what was meant for harm and turns it into good,” Crabb testified.

The new EP features his title track single, which is ranked among the Top 30 on Billboard's AC Monitored chart. "Just As I Am" also released a special video to honor NASCAR driver Natalie Decker who was featured in the video along with her race car.

“Just as I am /In the good and the bad /You still understand /And You never stopped loving me /Just as I am /With the heart of the Father /And grace like no other /You never stopped loving me /Just as I am,” the lyrics of the chorus read.

The EP also included the song “Heart Wide Open,” which is described as an “honest confession.” Other songs listed are “Send Me (The One),” “Friend In The Fire,” and “Before,” which is a “declaration of worship in the midst of pain.”

Just As I Am also features collaborations with songwriters Tony Wood, Josh Bronlewee and Andrew Bergthold, along with Crabb and DeMarcus.

“It was important to me and Jay that these songs share hope, encouragement and inspiration; that they point people to Jesus,” Crabb concluded. “From beginning to end, through every step of the recording journey, we worked to create something that I really believe will bless and uplift the listener, be an encouragement to the Body of Christ and glorify God.”