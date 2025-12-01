Home News Jelly Roll gives God the glory for 3 Grammy nominations: ‘This year is all Jesus’

Artist Jelly Roll gave God all the glory and said he believes "this year is all Jesus" after receiving three Grammy Award nominations, including Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for his collaboration on Brandon Lake's "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

"When I made it to my first Grammy, I thought it was the only time I'd ever be there," the 40-year-old singer, who was also nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Amen," said in an Instagram post. "Coming back three years later with more nominations than I've ever had, the gratitude is overwhelming."

"I don't care what artists say. I don't care what artists act like. I'm going to tell you the real truth. There's not an artist in the world that didn't grow up watching the Grammys when they were a kid and walk in their bedrooms afterwards and rehearse their speech," he continued.

"God will take something that's either normal and make it extremely abnormal, or he will take something that's already incredible and make it absolutely mesmerizing, and that's a case here. Not only did God bring me back here in the best headspace, I'm thinking right about it, but He brought me here with the right kind of message. When I look at these nominations, all I see is God."

The artist added that for him, "it's not even about the album or the nomination … it's about the name."

"I see all my friends in this category, but then I just see standing there is this album called 'Beautifully Broken,'" he explained. "And man, if that doesn't represent what's happening in the world right now, I think more than ever, is that I think we can find beauty and what's happening."

"I know a lot of artists give the Grammys a lot of s—," he added. The truth is, I feel honored. I feel extremely grateful that the Recording Academy even considered us … I think this has nothing to do with me or the Recording Academy. Frankly, I think this year is all Jesus, baby."

Released in November 2024, "Hard Fought Hallelujah" debuted at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. The song also spent 20 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart and hit No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

In October, Jelly Roll and Lake won three Gospel Music Association Dove Awards for "Hard Fought Hallelujah," including Song of the Year.

The artist, who has often credited his faith for his personal transformation, spoke to the audience about redemption, challenging them to live out their faith.

"I was thinking about Matthew, when he talks about belief, when he said, 'When I was hungry, you fed me, when I was thirsty … 'I'm standing here because people took time with me. The world is hearing about Jesus like they have never before. Put faith on your feet and feet on your faith," he said.

Lake, who made his first Top 40 hit with "Hard Fought Hallelujah," recently told the Associated Press he's excited for the Gospel to reach a larger audience as Christian music gains more crossover appeal.

"It's the marriage of awesome production with an awesome message. A message of hope," Lake said. "There is strength that can be found, and hope that can be found, in the midst of the hell that you are walking through. And then you pair that with like an awesome sound, and it's like, who's not going to love that?"

"I think it is a crossover moment and I pray that it is. I'm trying to cross over, into any and every space that God will allow that is authentic to who I am," he added. "I grew up on country music; I grew up on Christian music. ... And if you listen to my music, it is very diverse, you know? Quote-unquote Christian music, worship music ... it doesn't really make sense having a genre, because it's what we do with our lives. It's not a sound."