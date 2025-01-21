Home News Jenn Johnson says Bethel Music invites believers into 'holy exchange' through new album

For over two decades, Bethel Music has been at the forefront of modern worship, offering songs that resonate deeply with the global Church, from "Goodness of God" to the Grammy-nominated "Holy Forever." The group's latest album, We Must Respond, released this month, continues this legacy with a clear message: gratitude and worship are not optional but essential responses to God's goodness.

Recorded live at the Cascade Theatre in Redding, California, the 18-track album is a call to action for believers, inspired by Psalm 46:10: "Be still, and know that I am God."

In an interview with The Christian Post, Bethel Music co-founder Jenn Johnson said the album's vision was born out of a question posed by her father-in-law, Bethel Church Pastor Bill Johnson: "How can we not respond?"

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"God has been so good," she said. "From creating the world for us to coming to earth as a baby in humility, walking through life with us, and offering His forgiveness, grace, and strength. How could we not respond in gratitude and praise daily to Him?"

The album is designed to take listeners on a journey of surrender and worship, with each song inviting them into what Johnson calls "a holy exchange." The experience, she emphasized, is meant to be immersive.

"We really encourage listeners to start from the beginning and take an hour to listen all the way through to really absorb the full message of the album, of what we felt the Lord is saying," she said.

The album features guest vocalists Brooke Ligertwood, Abbie Gamboa and Aodhán King, whose contributions Johnson said reflect the collective spirit of Bethel Music.

Songs like "Even Though I Walk," led by Hannah McClure, which emerged from a spontaneous worship moment, serve as a "declaration of victory over fear and death," Johnson said, a recurring theme throughout the project.

"I think that in any great worship set and in Psalms, it's a really beautiful gift to be able to identify where people are at in their pain because we all experience just really tough stuff," Johnson said.

The worship leader said the music aims to help listeners go beyond their current struggles and emotions, helping them focus on magnifying God, recognizing His character and trusting His work, even in challenging times.

"Lyrically, to be able to reach into people's hearts and give them words that maybe they didn't even have to say out loud, to connect with God in the middle of their joy and pain, where humanity connects with the divine, I think that's one of our big goals," she said.

One standout track, "Church," brings together worship leaders from Bethel Music, Passion City Church and Upper Room to celebrate the global body of Christ. Johnson told CP the song is intended to serve as both a call to unity and a prophetic message for the Church in 2025.

"It's a call to the Church globally, to kind of get over themselves, with the division and the criticism, and really to unify, to see the beauty of each other as the global body of Christ, and come together and love and learn from each other instead of thinking that one of us has a corner on the market of this thing," she said. "We don't. We all need each other. I think it's a really important message in 2025, a prophetic message, if you will, to the global Church."

Johnson, a mother of five, said she's passionate about creating worship music that resonates across generations. She revealed plans to release more music specifically for children, building on Bethel Music's previous Bethel Music Kids projects.

"I grew up in Sunday school, and I still carry the songs I learned as a little girl," she said. "We want there to be something for everybody — kids, young people, and the elderly — to attach their faith to in this project."

Founded in 2001 by Brian and Jenn Johnson, Bethel Music began as a local worship movement and has since grown into one of the world's most influential worship collectives. With over 18 albums to date, their music continues to dominate the CCLI charts and inspire millions. Songs like "This Is Amazing Grace" and "Reckless Love" have become anthems for believers worldwide.

This year, Bethel Music celebrated a Grammy nomination for their song "Holy Forever," featuring lead vocals by Johnson and gospel legend CeCe Winans. The song has been nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of "Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song."

"To see it go all around the world and be number one in the Church globally — it's just crazy," Johnson said. "I feel very on-brand for being Bethel Music. I'm very, very happy."

"Holy Forever" also won "Song of the Year" at the 2024 Dove Awards. Johnson said she and her husband wrote the song to "celebrate the beauty of the global Church, not divided by denomination but as one body."

"Ask God where you should go to church, where you should be planted, and really lean into that answer. Because that way, no matter what happens, or [if] the leadership fails, know God called you there, instead of just relying on people and their humanity, and you can serve from that place. Serving and being planted in a local church has really been our lifeline our whole life. We really believe in the beauty of it," she said.

With We Must Respond, Johnson said Bethel Music is calling the global Church to lift their voices in worship, offering songs that reflect the fullness of God's character and invite listeners into deeper intimacy with Him.

"The Word of God, every day, is life or death," she emphasized. "It really is. We can't afford in our lives, whether we're worship leaders or working at Target, to be fed only on a Sunday or by what we're seeing come through social media, by someone else's faith. We cannot live on someone else's faith. We have to pursue God for ourselves. The best, most beautiful part is that God wants to speak to each and every one of us in His Word and by His Spirit every day.

"I don't care what you're going through in your life; you can open the Word of God, and He will speak to you," she added. "I just encourage everyone worship, to lean into knowing God, knowing His ways, knowing the Word of God in prayer, hearing from God. Everybody hears from God. … God is speaking to us. Pray, 'God, give me a heart to know you, and give me an ear to hear you, what you're saying.' Dig in. Don't be passive about your relationship with God because He wants to know you, and He wants you to know Him."

We Must Respond is now available.