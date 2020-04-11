Jeremy, Adrienne Camp share 9 tips for thriving in God-glorifying marriage

Christian singer/songwriter couple Jeremy and Adrienne Camp readily admit that when they first met nearly two decades ago, they weren’t exactly each other’s ideal type.

“It wasn’t love at first sight when Jeremy and I met while on tour in 2002,” Adrienne told The Christian Post. “But when I look at how the Lord brought us together, I can’t imagine being married to anyone other than Jeremy. We both have strong personalities and have butted heads and had difficult conversations and conflict, but at the end of the day, I see how our strengths and weaknesses balance it out. Only God could’ve known that."

“We think that we know what we need, but we don’t," she added. "Jeremy has been such a gift to my life and personality. Scripture says to seek God’s Kingdom first. If we’re seeking God and letting Him satisfy us, He will bring the right person to us.”

The couple has what is perhaps one of the most famous love stories in the contemporary Christian music world. As dramatized in the recently-released film “I Still Believe,” they found love after Jeremy's first wife, Melissa, died of cancer at age 23.

Now married for almost 17 years, the parents-of-three give an honest and vulnerable look into who they are in their new book, In Unison: The Unfinished Story of Jeremy and Adrienne Camp, where they show what their marriage is like as they try to follow God’s will in often unusual circumstances.

“We wanted to share our story as well as what God has taught us in marriage,” Jeremy Camp told CP. “We don’t think we’ve figured it all out; it’s not teaching everyone how perfect we are. But God laid it on our hearts to share the wisdom He’s given us over the years, from communication and how Scripture got us there, to prayers that got us through and practical things like, you can’t do marriage without Jesus.”

“When God gives you something and lays it on your heart, there’s fruit from that. It has to be led by the Holy Spirit. God’s hand was on this and He gave us the wisdom we needed," he added.

In an exclusive interview with CP, Jeremy and Adrienne shared nine truths that have sustained their marriage over the years, buoyed by their love and shared Christian faith.