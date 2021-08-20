Jeremy Lin 'feeling better' amid 'slow' COVID-19 battle, using time for 'self-reflection and rest'

Christian former NBA star Jeremy Lin shared this week that his health is improving as he battles COVID-19 in China after earlier reporting a slow recovery.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the Taiwanese American basketball player shared a hopeful update as a follow-up to his Aug. 7 announcement that he had contracted the virus.

Although his condition worsened a few days into his battle, Lin is feeling better.

“Whatuppp everyone,” the athlete wrote along with a photo of himself flexing. “Its been a bit. Im feeling a lot better and am continuing to appreciate the care out here in Shanghai."

He assured that he has been able to use his time for "recovery, self-reflection and rest."

“As soon as I test consistently negative I leave the covid facility to restart my 14 day hotel quarantine,” he explained.

Earlier this month, Lin shared that his case of COVID-19 was “mild but it hasn’t been a cakewalk."

He revealed that despite being vaccinated and cautious while traveling from the United States to China, he tested positive for the virus on his third day of quarantine while in Shanghai, even though he was vaccinated.

"I can’t imagine what it’d be like if I weren’t vaccinated," he told followers in the Aug. 7 post.

Two days later, the basketball player shared that he was dealing with frustration regarding his health, describing the recovery progress as "slow."

"Then I had to remind myself im not gonna conquer this whole thing overnight," he stated,

"[T]hats just not how life works."

His updates garnered thousands of messages of support. In his latest message, Lin took the opportunity to thank everyone for their kind words.

“I've been overwhelmed with all the love and support. You guys are the best and I miss you all! Ive been keeping busy with tonsss of reading and nintendo switch lol."

Following his time with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League, Lin announced in June that he would head back to China to play for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association.

The former Harvard University standout, who previously played for the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers, spent most of last year playing in China.

After discovering he had COVID-19, the 32-year-old athlete encouraged people to get vaccinated, stressing that his injections prevented his case from being more severe.

“For those still unsure, PLEASE PLEASE go and get vaccinated! There are so many people around the world that would love to be vaccinated and it could be the difference between mild symptoms and something a lot worse,” Lin noted.

He urged even vaccinated individuals “to be careful! These new variants are no joke and your health is so precious.”

Lin, whose fans coined the term “Linsanity” when he played for the New York Knicks to express the excitement they felt when watching him play, is also a professing Christian.

He said his health scare has strengthened his faith.

“Through this latest curveball I'm once again learning how to let go and trust God,” he wrote on Instagram. “I don't know what God is up to but I'm reminded that I am not in control and that all I can do is trust and be grateful for what I have. I cannot WAIT to get back to training again.”

Lin quoted Isaiah 41:10, which says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”