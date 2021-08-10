Jeremy Lin trusting in God as he battles COVID-19, says progress has been ‘slow’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin announced over the weekend that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

On Aug. 7, the Taiwanese-American athlete posted a photo of himself on a hospital bed. He revealed that despite being cautious while traveling from the United States to China, he tested positive for the virus on his third day of quarantine while in Shanghai.

“Somehow, despite being vaccinated and having tested negative prior to departure twice, testing negative upon arrival, and being really careful during travel, I tested positive for coronavirus during day three of my quarantine,” Lin shared on his Instagram.

“My case is mild but it hasn’t been a cakewalk and I can’t imagine what it’d be like if I weren’t vaccinated,” he added.

Following his time with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League, Lin announced in June that he was heading back to China to play for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association. Lin, who previously played for the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers, spent most of last year playing in China.

In his post, the 32-year-old athlete encouraged people to get vaccinated, stressing that his prevention injections prevented his case from being more severe.

“For those still unsure, PLEASE PLEASE go and get vaccinated! There are so many people around the world that would love to be vaccinated and it could be the difference between mild symptoms and something a lot worse,” Lin continued.

He urged even vaccinated individuals “to be careful! These new variants are no joke and your health is so precious.”

Lin, whose fans coined the term “Linsanity” when he played for the New York Knicks to express the excitement they felt when watching him play, is also a professing Christian. He ended his health announcement by sharing how the ordeal has strengthened his faith.

“Through this latest curveball I'm once again learning how to let go and trust God,” he said. “I don't know what God is up to but I'm reminded that I am not in control and that all I can do is trust and be grateful for what I have. I cannot WAIT to get back to training again.”

Lin then quoted Isaiah 41:10, which says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

On Monday, Lin shared a new update on his health and confessed he was dealing with frustration.

"Sittin here w covid in the hospital I felt myself gettin pissed off at how slow I felt my recovery was, he said. "Then I had to remind myself im not gonna conquer this whole thing overnight. thats just not how life works."

Lin went on to share a heartwarming story about what he learned while working out with his mother. He said before leaving for China, he and his mother were doing 20 minute Zumba routines — even though his mother had not worked out for over 40 years. He explained that they had to start out at five minutes and work their way up.

“I guess this post is more for myself than anyone else to stay patient, stay present and celebrate all the small wins along the way (like my fever bein gone)," he wrote, adding: "Before I know it, I'll be gettin buckets again."