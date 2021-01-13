Duggar daughter Jessa becomes pastor's wife, husband Ben Seewald gets ordained Duggar daughter Jessa becomes pastor's wife, husband Ben Seewald gets ordained

Jessa Duggar Seewald is now a pastor’s wife, as photos posted online over the weekend revealed.

Duggar Seewald’s mother-in-law, Guinn Seewald, was the first to share the photos of her son, Ben, getting ordained.

“Rejoicing in God's abundance of mercy and grace as we attended the ordination of Ben as pastor to a precious church, praying for the Lord to be glorified through the teaching of the word and faithful care of the body of Christ,” the proud mother wrote in a Facebook post.

The post was accompanied by photos of Duggar Seewald standing by her husband’s side as he was being prayed over.

Neither Duggar Seewald nor Ben Seewald have publicly shared the news online but fans might get to watch the ordination when their reality series, “Counting On,” returns.

The photos did not disclose where the ordination took place, nor the names of those who performed the ceremony.

The Seewalds have been actively sharing their faith on multiple platforms online.

In a recent video, the popular Duggar daughter revealed that she did not really take her faith seriously until she was a young adult.

“If anybody was ever the problem child in the family, I probably could claim that title. I always joke that I probably gave my parents more gray hairs than any of the rest of them combined,” Duggar Seewald said.

She explained that growing up as one of 19 children was tough and admitted that her siblings' relationship with God made her doubt her own faith. The reality star confessed to being “self-seeking,” “selfish” and “living in a pattern of sin.” From the ages of 12 to 16, she was not bearing the fruit of the Holy Spirit.

The mother of three admitted she “felt unsettled, restless and frustrated” as she underwent “doubts about her salvation.”

“I think if Christians were more open about the hard times, I think if Christians were more raw, you might find that more people go through this,” she stated.

She eventually let go of the unrealistic expectations that she put on herself as a Christian and found true freedom in Christ. She will now be sharing her experiences as a pastor's wife.

