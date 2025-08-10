Home News Jesus in the City returns to Toronto for 26th year

Churches across Toronto, Canada, are preparing to support the annual “Jesus in the City Parade,” which will return on Sept. 6 for its 26th year.

The event will begin at noon in Queen’s Park before winding through downtown Toronto with live gospel music, costumed dancers, vibrant banners, and floats depicting Bible stories and the life of Christ. Organizers expect thousands to join in the celebration, which they describe as a public expression of “faith, unity and the love of God” through music, dance and artistic displays.

“This is more than just a parade — it’s a citywide celebration of joy, hope and the love of Jesus,” said the Rev. Ayanna Solomon, founder of Jesus in the City. “Our goal is to fill the heart of Toronto with love, creativity and the powerful message of faith.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow plans to attend for the second consecutive year, which organizers say reflects the city’s recognition of the event’s spiritual and cultural impact.

A free family festival will also be held in Queen’s Park, featuring live performances, community booths, interactive exhibits, food vendors and activities for all ages.

Christianity maintains a visible presence in Toronto. In 2024, the city council declared December as “Christian Heritage Month” to recognize the historical and ongoing influence of the faith in Canada’s largest city.

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International