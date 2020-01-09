‘Jesus Movie’ raising $4.8 million to reach underserved deaf community with the Gospel

Despite the influx of faith-based movies on the market, one market has been greatly underserved and now two ministries have linked arms to raise money to make the film “Jesus Movie” that will be used to share the Gospel message with the 70 million people worldwide who are deaf.

While the deaf population has always had to rely on closed captioning to watch their favorite faith-based movies, Deaf Missions and the Jesus Film Project are raising millions to create a motion picture about the life of Jesus Christ featuring actors signing in ASL.

According to Deaf Missions website, the ministries have already raised $1 million of the $4.8 million needed to create the production and "bring the story of Jesus to life" from a "deaf perspective for a deaf audience."

"The heart-language, it's related to a person's identity. For a person to see something in their heart-language that really will capture their heart, and that person will then feel like, 'Oh my goodness, they're actually communicating to me. This is my language,'" said Chad Entinger with Deaf Missions, signed through a translator to Mission Network News, in an interview about the project.

Mission Network News said many in the deaf community do not believe the story of Christ is for them because there are so few resources for them, outside of reading the Bible, as sermons are for a hearing audience.

"We really believe that God can and will use the movie in sign-language to reach deaf people," Entinger insisted.

Entinger is requesting that people pray for the film project.

“Pray for people who will come and be involved with the production. It's a really big project. And it's going to require creativity, a lot of time, a lot."

The “Jesus Movie” will take nearly four years to complete, Entinger estimated.

The filmmakers released a 10-minute pilot to show viewers a glimpse of the project.

