Jihadists slit throats of 26 Christians during worship service in Burkina Faso: report Militants slaughtered hundreds of civilians in a 2-day killing spree

Islamist extremists in Burkina Faso carried out a two-day killing spree, slaughtering hundreds of civilians, including 26 worshippers at a church service, according to reports, which identify the incident as one of the deadliest attacks in the West African country since the Islamist insurgency began nine years ago.

The attacks took place in the towns of Barsalogho in the north and Sanaba in the west in late August, the human rights organization Christian Solidarity International, which is aiding survivors, said in a press statement sent to The Christian Post.

In late August, militants opened fire on hundreds of villagers outside Barsalogho and stormed a Protestant church in Sanaba the following day.

The victims of the Barsalogho attack, who were digging trenches under army orders to protect their village, were caught by surprise. Local sources and videos released by the al-Qaeda-affiliated Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) suggest the death toll reached up to 400, with many more injured needing hospital treatment, according to CSI.

The victims in Sanaba were members of a Christian Alliance Evangelical church attending a Sunday service. on Aug 25. Armed militants tied the hands of 26 Christian men and cut their throats, according to a pastor from the capital, Ouagadougou, who visited the site afterward. Survivors sought refuge in a local school.

Amidst this chaos, a young girl named Micheline was grievously wounded, having three bullets removed from her right leg. Now that she is recovering with a foster family, efforts are being made to ensure her return to school, the pastor said.

According to Barnabas Aid, the militants separated women and children from the men before executing the latter. Post-attack, they reportedly burned houses and stole livestock, with a mishap leading to the accidental death of two militants by their own improvised explosive device.

The jihadist insurgency in the Sahel region began in Mali in 2012 and eventually spread to other countries. Various Islamist groups, including those linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, aim to destabilize governments and establish Islamic rule. The ongoing conflict has wreaked havoc in Burkina Faso, where the government struggles to control territory.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, the conflict in Burkina Faso escalated notably in 2023, culminating in about 8,000 fatalities. Currently, the military controls about 60% of the country.

The insurgency has led to significant population displacements, with more than 2 million people forced from their homes. Islamist groups have repeatedly targeted Christians and churches. In February, they killed at least 15 worshippers during a mass in Oudalan province. Another 15 were killed during an attack on a baptism party in May.

In a report last week, Human Rights Watch noted that Islamist groups in Burkina Faso have "escalated their attacks on civilians, massacring villagers, displaced people, and Christian worshipers." The organization interviewed 31 witnesses of attacks on civilians from May to July.

“We are witnessing an incredibly concerning surge in Islamist violence in Burkina Faso. The Islamist armed groups’ massacres of villagers, worshipers, and displaced people are not only war crimes, but a cruel affront to human decency," Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Sahel researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. “The leaders of the Islamist armed groups should immediately end these deadly attacks on civilians.”