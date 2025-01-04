Home News Jimmy Carter's family pays respects to beloved late president: ‘His spirit fills this place’

Family members of the late former President Jimmy Carter paid their respects at a ceremony held in Atlanta, Georgia, which focused on his charitable organization, the Carter Center.

Commencing the six-day state funeral held in tribute to the former president was a motorcade that traveled through Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia, before arriving at a private funeral ceremony held at the Carter Center in Atlanta late Saturday afternoon.

A military escort carried Carter's casket into the center.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

During the service, a choir sang the U.S. Navy hymn “Eternal Father Strong to Save,” a musical rendition of the Lord’s Prayer, and a choral version of “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Carter had served in the Navy for several years before entering politics.

Two wreaths were laid by Carter's casket, as family members and staff at the Carter Center gathered together for the ceremony, which lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Jason Carter, the late president's grandson, gave remarks before those gathered, visibly repressing sadness as he talked about his beloved grandfather.

“His spirit fills this place,” he said of the Carter Center, directing many of his words to those who work at the facility. “And the real reason that his spirit fills this place is because of the people who are standing here.”

Jason Carter noted, “We will spend this week celebrating this incredible life, and a life that I think we can agree is as full and powerful as any life can be.”

“As someone said, ‘it's amazing how much you can cram into a hundred years,’” Jason Carter continued, eliciting some laughter from the attendees.

He added that while family and friends have been “planning for” Jimmy Carter’s death “for a long time,” it was “obviously still hard for all of us.”

Chip Carter, a son of the deceased president, shared anecdotes about his upbringing around his famous father, including how his father helped him study for a Latin test and told him scary stories while camping.

He observed that “there was a lot of love” along the motorcade route to the center as “every overpass had people on it” adding that “it was amazing and gave you goosebumps just to sit in the van.”

“He was an amazing man,” Chip Carter said. “And he was held up, propped up and soothed by an amazing woman. And the two of them together, changed the world.”

On Dec. 29, the former president died at the age of 100, having been put on hospice care in early 2023 following a series of hospital stays.

The former president was known for his extensive charity work, especially with Habitat for Humanity, and served as a Sunday school teacher for decades at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.

Individuals across the political spectrum paid their respects to Carter, with both the Bidens and President-elect Donald Trump releasing statements expressing their condolences.

"While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for,” stated Trump. "He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect."

In addition to the service in Atlanta, Carter's remains will lie in repose at the center before being transported to Washington, D.C., to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol from Jan. 7-8.

A service of remembrance will also be held at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday before a final private family service held later that day in Georgia.