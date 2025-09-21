Home News Jimmy Kimmel planned to mock Trump's 'MAGA base' before suspension over Charlie Kirk remarks

Disney executives have decided to indefinitely suspend Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show following the comedian's false remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination and declining viewership.

The executives reportedly had conversations with the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host about "taking down the temperature," according to CNN. A source familiar with the matter said that Kimmel had planned a "very hot" monologue for his show last Wednesday that would have mocked President Donald Trump and his base.

Around the same time that these discussions between Kimmel and Disney executives were reportedly taking place, Nexstar announced that it would no longer air the late-night show. Nexstar aired "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in approximately two dozen markets, according to CNN.

The controversy surrounding Kimmel's show comes after the late-night host falsely claimed during his monologue last Monday night that the "MAGA gang" is "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA and TPUSA Faith, was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. The Christian conservative influencer was holding a Q&A with the audience as part of his "American Comeback Tour" when he was assassinated.

Following a 33-hour manhunt for the shooter, authorities eventually charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder. Prosecutors involved in the case said the suspect, who lived with a trans-identifying roommate, targeted Kirk because of his political beliefs.

Kimmel doubled down on his remarks during his monologue last Tuesday night, where he accused the people in "MAGAland" of "working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."

The comedian also criticized Vice President JD Vance for "pointing his mascara-stained finger directly at the Left" when he hosted "The Charlie Kirk Show" last Monday.

During the episode, the vice president said that people on the Left are more likely to celebrate and defend political violence. Vance disagreed that the issue is a "both sides problem," later saying that the Left has a "lunatic fringe" that is growing in popularity.

Kimmel responded, saying, "The president and his henchmen are doing their best to fan the flames so they can, I guess, attack people on the dangerous Left."

"Which is it? Are they a bunch of sissy pickleball players because they're too scared to get hit by tennis balls or a well-organized, deadly team of commandos? Because it can't be both of those things," Kimmel quipped.

On the same day an indefinite suspension on production of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was announced, the Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr suggested the agency could pull the broadcast licenses of ABC-owned stations, which made advertisers and affiliate networks concerned, The Wall Street Journal reported.

After a conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden informed Kimmel that the show would be pulled indefinitely, according to CNN.

"Everyone deeply values him and wants him to come back," a source familiar with the situation told CNN. "But he has to take down the temperature."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized Carr following the suspension of Kimmel's show, accusing the FCC chairman of "threatening" networks. Schumer said that Trump should fire Carr following the suspension of Kimmel's show, calling the FCC chairman "one of the greatest threats to free speech America has ever seen."

Conservative commentator and Daily Wire co-founder, Ben Shapiro, stated during a Friday episode of his show that the FCC should not dictate to local affiliate groups what they can and cannot broadcast.

"OK, so just from that fact pattern, it appears that the reason that Kimmel was taken off the air is because of organic outrage by viewers, which filtered up to affiliates," Shapiro said. "And those affiliates went to Disney and ABC, and they said, 'We are not interested in having Jimmy Kimmel on our air.' And he responded by saying, 'I'm going to double down and attack your viewers.'"

"So, as a matter of sort of organic market blowback to crap programming, totally legit," the Daily Wire host added. "And in fact, not unprecedented in any way, shape, or form."

While Shapiro said that he would "shed no tears" for Kimmel, he noted that the First Amendment limits the FCC's power to censor broadcast materials. He also warned that the standard used to suspend Kimmel's show could later be used against people on the right if someone on the left were to return to power at the FCC.

To Sinclair, the largest ABC affiliate in the nation, also suspended the show on its stations.

"Mr. Kimmel's remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country," Vice Chairman Jason Smith stated in the company's press release.

"We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities," Smith added. "We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr's remarks today, and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks."

Sinclair refused to remove the suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" until formal discussions take place regarding "the network's commitment to professionalism and accountability." The broadcasting group also called on Kimmel to apologize directly to the Kirk family and make a personal donation to TPUSA and the founder's family.

In the time slot usually reserved for Kimmel's show, Sinclair will instead air a tribute to Kirk on Friday, according to the press release.