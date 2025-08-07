Home News 'It's a Wonderful Life' actor Jimmy Stewart's life story, faith to hit big screen in new biopic

The life story of legendary actor Jimmy Stewart is slated to hit the big screen in a film tentatively titled “A Truly Wonderful Life” from Burns & Co. Productions, and will highlight the actor’s legacy of valor, purpose and faith.

It was announced this week that the project is being developed by director and producer Aaron Burns in collaboration with Stewart’s daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, who will serve as executive producer.

“I am so honored Kelly and her family are trusting us with their father’s legacy,” Burns said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “We are excited to take moviegoers on a journey to discover the real Jimmy, and how his father’s prayers and his collaboration with Frank Capra guided him through his darkest hours. Jimmy came to truly embody the characters he played, as husband, father and citizen.”

Stewart-Harcourt echoed that sentiment, stating, “Our family is thrilled that Aaron and his team approached us about bringing dad’s story to life on the big screen. Everyone loved him as George Bailey. Now they can learn how that movie intertwined with other parts of his life in so many important ways.”

Shortly after receiving an Academy Award in 1941, Stewart enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he became a combat pilot and eventually a squadron commander. Known for his humility and leadership, he flew numerous missions over Germany during World War II.

Faith reportedly played a central role in Stewart’s life; a devout Presbyterian, he was known to attend church regularly and often credited his faith — and the prayers of his father, Alexander Stewart — as a guiding force throughout his military service and Hollywood career.

He frequently spoke about relying on God during his most difficult times, both on and off the battlefield.

Upon returning home from war, Stewart was asked by director Frank Capra to star in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the 1946 holiday classic that became one of his most iconic roles.

Reflecting on the film, Stewart once said, “It’s simply about an ordinary man who discovers that living each ordinary day honorably, with faith in God and a selfless concern for others, can make for a truly wonderful life.”

Burns, known for family-centered films, most recently directed “Birthright Outlaw” for Sony’s Affirm Originals.

His production company also announced it had secured the rights to The Mythmakers, a graphic novel about the friendship between C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien by New York Times bestselling author and illustrator John Hendrix.

A father and a Christian, Burns recently told The Christian Post he’s committed to making quality films that families can watch together.

“As time has gone on, the investments, the budgets that people are willing to put behind [clean movies] and finding people who can tell good stories … is better,” he said. “To see across the board, movies that would appeal to a family audience increasing in quality over the last decade is exciting because I love making movies. I love telling stories, but also, I love watching them. So to have things that we can share with our kids and our families is a joy."