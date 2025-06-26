Home News Jimmy Swaggart family will hold meeting to discuss 'difficult decisions': 'We are facing the end'

Jimmy Swaggart's family will hold a meeting to discuss the next steps for the 90-year-old televangelist, with his son saying he is "facing the end" after a severe heart attack.

Donnie Swaggart, the only son of Jimmy Swaggart, told those gathered at a worship service on Wednesday evening at the Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that his family is "in the process of making some very difficult and hard decisions."

"We have called all of the family to come into town, the grandkids that haven't been here, and Joanna and Cliff for a family meeting on Friday," he continued, calling it "a tough time."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Donnie Swaggart also told the congregation that "we are facing the end," unless "a miracle from the Lord" takes place. He also thanked everyone for their prayers and positive messages.

"The family, we're strong, and, as I said, we will be having a meeting with the entire family Friday," he said. "The next couple of days will be hard days with the things that we have to discuss."

Jimmy Swaggart's official Facebook page posted an update on Wednesday evening, stating that there was "no significant change in Brother Swaggart's condition at this time."

"The days ahead will surely be difficult, and we humbly ask that you continue to uplift Brother Swaggart, the Swaggart family, and Jimmy Swaggart Ministries in your prayers," the update added. "We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of the Swaggart family during this time and refrain from calling to inquire."

On June 15, Donnie Swaggart announced to the Family Worship Center that he and his son discovered Jimmy Swaggart at his home, unconscious from cardiac arrest.

Jimmy Swaggart was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in the intensive care unit and remained unconscious, with later updates noting that his condition was serious.

A Swaggart family spokesperson told The Christian Post on Monday that there still "has been no change" since the prominent televangelist was hospitalized earlier this month.

Ordained a minister in the Assemblies of God, the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States, Jimmy Swaggart rose to prominence during the 1970s and 1980s through his widely watched radio and television broadcasts, as well as his overseas revival events.

After being defrocked over multiple confirmed reports of consorting with prostitutes, Jimmy Swaggart continued his televangelism work, launching the SonLife Broadcasting Network, which began airing content in 2010.