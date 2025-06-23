Home News Jimmy Swaggart remains hospitalized, ‘no change’ in condition after severe heart attack

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart remains hospitalized with no change in his condition since last week when his family found him unconscious after a severe heart attack and said his death was likely near without a miracle.

A spokesperson for the Swaggart family told The Christian Post on Monday morning in a brief comment that there "has been no change" since the 90-year-old preacher was hospitalized.

On Sunday of last week, Jimmy Swaggart's son, Donnie Swaggart, announced to the Family Worship Center Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that his father had suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to Donnie Swaggart, he and Jimmy Swaggart's grandson found the prominent evangelist unconscious. He did not regain consciousness and was put in the ICU.

An updated statement on Jimmy Swaggart's official Facebook page last Monday said, "there has been no change in his condition" and asked for supporters to "continue to lift him up in prayer and believe God for a miracle — but above all, we trust in the Lord's perfect will."

At a service held Wednesday evening, Donnie Swaggart noted that "everything is still the same" with his father's condition, describing the situation as being "in a holding pattern."

"We do not question God, we do not blame God, we do not argue with God," Donnie Swaggart told those gathered for the Wednesday service. "We always want God to do things immediately and on our schedule. But God's ways are not our ways."

Born in 1935 and the cousin of famous musician Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart was a prominent televangelist and bestselling recording artist known for his large revival events.

Ordained a minister in the Assemblies of God, the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States, Jimmy Swaggart rose to prominence through his widely watched radio and television broadcasts.

In 1988, however, it was revealed that Jimmy Swaggart had been having a relationship with a prostitute. This led to the Assemblies of God defrocking the preacher, as well as him delivering his memorable and lachrymose "I have sinned" confession before his congregation.

"I have no one but myself to blame. I do not lay the fault or the blame of the charge at anyone else's feet. For no one is to blame but Jimmy Swaggart. I take the responsibility. I take the blame. I take the fault," he said.

"To my fellow television ministers and evangelists, you that are already bearing an almost unbearable load, to continue to say and tell the great story of Jesus' love, I have made your load heavier and I have hurt you. Please forgive me for sinning against you."

Despite being removed from the Assemblies of God, Jimmy Swaggart continued his televangelism work, launching the SonLife Broadcasting Network, which began airing content in 2010.