Joanna Gaines Shares Honest Emotions Behind Final Episode of 'Fixer Upper'; Reveals What's Next

(Screenshot: Pinterest) Chip and Joanna Gaines film their final episode of Fixer Upper airing, April 3, 2018.

Today marks the final episode of the beloved HGTV show "Fixer Upper" and Joanna Gaines opened up about the myriad of emotions she's feeling as it comes to an end. She also revealed all that's coming next.

"This season of life has been rewarding, challenging, unbelievably fast and furious and nearly everything in between," Joanna shared on her blog. "Back in September when Chip and I posted the blog announcing that this season would be our last, it still seemed so far away. At the time, we were knee-deep in the restaurant renovation, we had filming left to wrap up, and we were working toward finishing up several projects. April felt like it was forever away, but somehow it snuck up on us."

The Christian couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, first shocked the world in September 2017 by announcing that they were ending the popular "Fixer Upper" series after their fifth season this year.

Along with being successful home renovation gurus and reality TV stars, the Gaineses own Magnolia Homes, a remodeling and design business in Waco, Texas. They also have a retail shop called Magnolia Market at the Silos (which draws up to 40,000 visitors a week), as well as paint, rug, wallpaper and furniture lines, a real estate company, a quarterly magazine, a luxury vacation rental, and now a restaurant.

On the blog, Joanna went on to reveal that their restaurant, Magnolia Table, is "finally up and running."

"The whole project was a huge undertaking, and we are so happy that it is officially open! If you come visit the restaurant, some of Chip's favorites are the Farm Eggs Benedict, tater tots, the bacon and eggs appetizer and of course Chip's Ham Sandwich. I am currently craving the pancakes, chicken salad sandwich, lavender latte and the Gaines Bros Burger with the jalapeño drip jam. My stomach is growling as I type this!"

The restaurant used to be an iconic Waco, Texas, landmark, an old Elite Cafe that was in business for nearly 100 years before shutting down in 2016.

Joanna disclosed that she also finished her cookbook, Magnolia Table, which will be out April 24. She said she is working on a design book as well to help others learn the art of home designing.

Furthermore, the couple will continue to fix homes with their company Magnolia Design and Construction, as they have been for over 15 years now.

At the top of the year, the beloved husband and wife duo announced that they were expecting their fifth child. They are already parents to Drake, Ella Rose, Duke and Emmie Kay.

Sharing her pregnancy experience, she said:

"Pregnancy has been so fun, in fact my two favorite things to do are take naps and eat! Since it's been over eight years since I was pregnant with Emmie Kay, I joke with my friends that it feels like it's my first time being pregnant. The best thing about all of this is the excitement that my kids have shown for their new baby brother. Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant. They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing), and they cannot wait to meet him. I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season," she wrote.

The style expert ended her blog once again sharing her gratitude and sorrow about "Fixer Upper" coming to an end.

"Today is really bittersweet for us. Fixer Upper is the thing that introduced our family to yours, and every Tuesday night for the past five years, we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. We've said it many times, but it's worth saying again—thank you to everyone who has walked beside us on this journey. Whether you watched every single show since season one or you are just now tuning in, you all have been a part of this and Chip and I will always be grateful for your support," she concluded. "We're not saying goodbye! I'd love for you to follow along with us on our newsletter, on social media or right here on my blog for future updates. We're so excited for all that's still to come!"

The final episode can be seen on HGTV at 9/8c.