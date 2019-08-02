Joey Lawrence, Michael W Smith team up to star in Christian film ‘Pardoned By Grace'

Iconic Christian musician Michael W. Smith has been cast as a lead actor in Ben Graham’s upcoming Christian film “Pardoned By Grace” alongside popular ‘90s heartthrob Joey Lawrence.

“Pardoned By Grace” tells the true story of the transformation of a man named Scott Highberger who went from being a notorious criminal to becoming a pastor. The feature film reveals how Highberger, a “former prisoner ... received an unlikely pardon so that he could go back into prisons and continue his prison ministry,” the film’s gofundme page says.

Lawrence, who is best known for his role as Joey in the ‘90s hit series "Blossom," will play Highberger in the upcoming Christian film.

Highberger spent nearly 22 years of his life in and out of trouble before he surrendered to God and turned his life around.

Smith, a Grammy Award-winning singer, was cast as the role of Dave Gargano.

Gargano, a pastor at Road to Life Church in Michigan City and Chesterton, was a positive influence in Highberger’s life and was the minister who gave the troubled man an opportunity to turn his life around after his last release from prison by giving him a job at the church where he would later be ordained as a pastor.

Filming is now underway in Porter County Jail in Valparaiso, where Highberger spent most of his time behind bars.

“Pardoned By Grace” is in production by Graham Family Films. Executive producer Ben Graham, a grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham, is senior pastor at Music City Baptist Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Kevan Otto, a law enforcement officer turned writer and director of many faith-based films, is the movie’s director.

The faith-based film is still raising funds on its gofundme page.