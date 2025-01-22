Home News John Piper unveils strategy for battling porn addiction: 'beauty and blood'

In the battle against pornography, theologian and author John Piper offered a biblically-based strategy in a recent episode of his “Ask Pastor John” podcast: think about beauty and think about blood.

Piper, the 79-year-old chancellor of Bethlehem College and Seminary in Minneapolis, was asked by a listener named Derek to explain the relevance of Psalm 16:11 in the daily battle against lust.

Psalm 16:11 states: “You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.”

"Can you explain how a glorious promise like Psalm 16:11 functions in my daily battle against lust today?” Derek asked.

Piper unpacked the verse to show how the promise of eternal joy in God’s presence motivates believers to reject fleeting sinful pleasures like pornography in favor of lasting satisfaction in Christ.

The speaker and author began by establishing what he calls the biblical principle of motivation: “The Bible uses fear and hope to draw us away from impurity.” He cited Romans 8:13, which warns of spiritual death for those living according to the flesh but promises eternal life for those who, by the Spirit, put sinful desires to death.

This dual dynamic of threat and promise, the Desiring God founder explained, is woven throughout Scripture.

“Hell is real; Heaven is better. Flee Hell; pursue Heaven,” Piper said, emphasizing the stark contrast between the consequences of sin and the rewards of holiness.

Acknowledging that fear and hope are not uniquely Christian motivations, Piper pointed to the Gospel as a transformative factor. “No other religion reveals a God who sent His own Son to endure the punishment for the sins of His enemies,” he said, highlighting 1 Peter 2:24: “He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness.”

Piper contended that Christ’s death not only secures forgiveness but also empowers believers to resist sin. “The death of Jesus not only paid for our sin; it also purchased the power not to sin,” he explained. “That’s what He bought. ‘He, Himself bore our sins in His body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness.’ He paid for that.”

The pastor returned to Psalm 16:11 to show its centrality in the fight against lust. For the believer, God’s presence becomes the ultimate source of joy, surpassing all earthly pleasures, he said, adding: “This is now a blood-bought fullness of joy. These pleasures are now not only the presence of God in Christ; they are the purchase of God in Christ. God in Christ is the promise. God in Christ is the price that purchased the promise.

When facing temptation, Piper advised believers to reflect on two realities: “My mind turns to beauty, and my mind turns to blood,” he said.

The beauty, he said, is the promise of eternal joy in God’s presence, and the blood is the price Jesus paid to make that promise a reality. Together, these truths provide the greatest power for purity.

“My ears hear Jesus say, ‘I suffered crucifixion to turn you away from the fleeting pleasures of sin and lust to embrace the fullness of joy and pleasures forevermore,’” he said.

Piper’s comments come as a recent Barna study found that a majority of practicing Christians, including pastors, admit to viewing pornography and a large share say they are comfortable with the habit.

The Beyond the Porn Phenomenon, produced in partnership with Pure Desire Ministries, found that even though practicing Christians were still found to view pornography less frequently than non-Christians, the gap between the two groups was only 14 percentage points. Some 54% of Christians reported viewing pornography compared with 68% of non-Christians.

Researchers urged Christian leaders to partner with experts, prioritize education and awareness and “create safe spaces for people to get real” to address the issue within the Church.

“Ultimately, the Church is meant to be a source of hope for people facing all sorts of challenges in life, including struggles with pornography. By addressing this issue head-on with care, understanding and practical support, churches can fulfill their role as places of healing and restoration,” they said. “Even small steps toward openness and support can make a significant impact in the lives of those struggling.”