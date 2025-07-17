Home News Joni Eareckson Tada remembers friend John MacArthur as 'prophet for our age'

Author and disability advocate Joni Eareckson Tada paid tribute to her longtime friend and pastor, John MacArthur, following news of his death at the age of 86, remembering him as a man who fiercely defended Scripture and shaped generations through his teaching and leadership.

“John MacArthur has entered heaven and, oh, what a rich welcome he must have received,” Tada wrote in a post on social media, accompanied by a photo of her, her husband Ken, MacArthur, and his wife, Patricia. “John spent most of his years studying, proclaiming, and fiercely defending the Word of God. … And I’m just one of millions who benefited from his work in the Kingdom.”

MacArthur, the influential and often polarizing Bible teacher, pastor and author, died Monday evening, not long after being hospitalized with pneumonia, according to Grace to You, the media ministry he founded.

“Our hearts are heavy, yet rejoicing, as we share the news that our beloved pastor and teacher John MacArthur has entered into the presence of the Savior,” the ministry said. “This evening, his faith became sight.”

In her tribute, Tada reflected on her decades-long friendship with MacArthur and the personal role he played in her life and ministry.

“Ken and I will miss our friend,” she wrote. “In 1979, Dr. MacArthur served as a Founding Board member of Joni and Friends, providing wisdom and guidance as we charted the Gospel-distinctives of this new ministry that would quickly have global impact.”

MacArthur, who pastored Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, for more than 50 years, also officiated the Tadas’ wedding. “John also married Ken and me in 1982 on a sunny July morning at Grace — what an honor to hear him happily announce, ‘I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Ken Tada!’” she shared.

Tada credited MacArthur and his congregation’s commitment to ministering to people with disabilities as a foundational influence on her own organization’s early work.

“He faithfully pastored Grace Community Church with its thriving disability ministry — what I learned from John and his congregation gave shape to our early programs at Joni and Friends.”

Born in Los Angeles on June 19, 1939, and distantly related to World War II General Douglas MacArthur, John MacArthur earned degrees from Azusa Pacific University and Biola University’s Talbot Theological Seminary before becoming pastor-teacher of Grace Community Church in 1969.

Under his leadership, Grace Community grew into a megachurch, with thousands attending weekly and participating in ministry programs. He founded The Master’s Seminary and The Master’s University, served as president of the university until 2018, and authored more than 400 books and study guides.

MacArthur was widely known for his uncompromising theological stances, which sometimes drew criticism, and for keeping Grace Community Church open in defiance of government orders during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“You don’t have to agree with everything he said to know what he stood for,” Tada quoted longtime friend Rich Bitterman. “He stood for Scripture. For truth spoken like thunder … clear, costly, and close.” She added, “John MacArthur was a prophet for our age.”

Theologian and author Owen Strachan also reflected on MacArthur’s passing, writing, “Rest in peace, lion of faith. It is already strange to live in a world without MacArthur's steady convictional presence.”

MacArthur is survived by Patricia, his wife of more than 60 years, four children, 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Tada concluded her tribute with a verse from Scripture: “‘Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints’ — Psalm 116:15.”