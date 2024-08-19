Home News Jordanian citizen charged in Florida for anti-Israel attacks, causing over $700k in damage

A Jordanian citizen residing in Florida has been charged with attacking and threatening multiple businesses for their perceived support of Israel and vandalizing an energy facility that reportedly caused over $700,000 in damage.

Prosecutors say Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, 43, wore a mask and smashed the glass doors of several businesses in Orlando, leaving behind warning letters. He addressed the letters to the United States government, threatening to "destroy or explode everything here in whole America. Especially the companies and factories that support the racist state of Israel."

According to a Thursday statement from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Middle District of Florida U.S. attorney's office, Hnaihen faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for each threat offense and up to 20 years imprisonment for destroying an energy facility.

He has been charged with one count of destruction of an energy facility and four counts of threatening to use explosives.

"We allege that the defendant threatened to carry out hate-fueled mass violence in our country, motivated in part by a desire to target businesses for their perceived support of Israel," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

"Such acts and threats of violence, whether they are targeting the places that Americans frequent every day or our country's critical infrastructure, are extremely dangerous and will not be tolerated by the Justice Department."

In late June, Hnaihen allegedly broke into a solar power generation facility in Wedgefield, Florida, and vandalized solar panel arrays before leaving behind two more copies of a threatening demand letter.

Authorities arrested Hnaihen in July after discovering another warning letter at an industrial propane gas distribution depot in Orlando.

In the letter, the suspect threatened to "destroy or explode everything."

Hnaihen's arrest resulted from a multi-agency investigation by the FBI, the Orange County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agencies.

"Under the guise of expressing his beliefs, the defendant allegedly attacked a power facility and threatened local businesses, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. "Violence and destruction of property to threaten and intimidate others will never be tolerated. The FBI and our partners will work together to pursue and hold accountable those who resort to violence."

Hnaihen entered a not-guilty plea earlier this week, according to ABC News. He is currently being held pending an upcoming trial.

According to prosecutors, Hnaihen purchased a gun and ammunition in February, but it was discovered during the background check process that he lied on the paperwork. Hnaihen falsely claimed on the paperwork that he was not a foreign citizen.

Israel's military campaign launched in response to the terror group Hamas's Oct. 7 attack has resulted in various anti-Israel protests and encampments on college campuses in the U.S., driving lawsuits related to antisemitic incidents.

The Anti-Defamation League has tracked a rise in antisemitic incidents across the United States since the Oct. 7 attack. The Jewish rights group reported 3,283 antisemitic incidents between Oct. 7 and Jan. 7 in the United States, a 361% increase.