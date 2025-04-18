Home News Journalist discovers the truth about miracles in new film 'Investigating the Supernatural'

For centuries, theologians, scholars and everyday people have debated whether miracles still happen. Are they a glorious outcome from the hand of a living God, or are they a relic of a bygone era rooted in the Old Testament?

As people of faith, we would like to believe that someone's cancerous tumor mysteriously shrinking overnight is a miracle, yet the scientific community quickly pumps the brakes on that notion, pointing instead to obscure, unreliable research to support what cannot be explained.

CBN News investigative journalist Billy Hallowell believes in miracles.

Curious to know the inside story of people who have experienced one, he recently embarked on a journey to discover exactly what happens to these affected people and find proof to support what the Bible says about these seemingly supernatural occurrences.

"It goes back to our faith, right?" ponders Hallowell, who also hosts "The Inside Story" on the Edifi Podcast Network. "If we have hope and we understand Scripture, then we have to be open to God working in a way that might make us uncomfortable. We might not understand it. We might not even want to believe that it's still happening. And I think that's why a lot of people have issues with miracles because it's so hard to get your head around."

In the new documentary "Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles," Hallowell traveled around the United States, cobbling together fascinating insights from scientific experts, theologians and those who have actually experienced a miracle, to determine whether miracles are still happening today. What he found may surprise you.

"As you move story to story, you start to see patterns," says Hallowell. "And the pattern that really struck me the most in this, and it was a very convincing pattern for me, was that every one of these people who got healing, fought to the very end of that miracle to get it. And they believed wholeheartedly that it was possible."

Hallowell joins us on the "Crossmap Podcast" to discuss the sociological or psychological impact of believing in miracles. Listen as he shares common threads he found in those who have experienced this type of supernatural event and a personal discovery he made that changed everything.