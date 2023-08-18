‘Truly evil, wicked’: Journalist exposes ‘medical horror,’ dangers of gender ideology

"For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful. I know that full well." – Psalm 139: 14-15

Genesis teaches us that God created humanity, male and female, in His image and likeness, leaving us with two different genders divinely separated.

If we truly believe what these passages from the Old Testament say, then why do we as a nation find ourselves seemingly trapped in the grip and sway of gender ideology? Consider these startling statistics:

●The Williams Institute at the UCLA Law School reports that the number of young people identifying as transgender has doubled in the last few years and that one out of five people who identify as transgender are between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.

●The number of minors in America receiving a diagnosis of gender dysphoria tripled from 2017 to 2021. In total, more than 42,000 people received this diagnosis in 2021.

●The hashtag #trans has registered more than 50.2 billion views and has nearly doubled within the last year.

Christian Post journalist Brandon Showalter and Summit Ministries president Dr. Jeff Myers believe we face an unprecedented coupling of post-modernist academic theory with an internet-fueled social contagion targeting vulnerable boys and girls struggling with their God-given sex.

"The reason transgenderism has taken over is because it is top-down social engineering," says Showalter. "This is not a grassroots organic movement. There are truly evil, wicked people in high places that have set this child abuse scourge, this medical horror in all of the tops of the institutions throughout all of culture, especially throughout the medical arena and universities, throughout our government and in popular culture."

Listen to this fascinating episode of the "Crossmap Podcast."

In their new book, Exposing the Gender Lie: How to Protect Children and Teens from the Transgender Industry's False Ideology, Showalter and Myers unpack and explain transgender ideology to reveal its shocking history and its distortion of common sense ideas.

"This is not about gender-insecure people," Myers points out. "There are a lot of insecure people. There are a lot of insecure people who are teenagers. It's very normal for a teenager to feel uncomfortable in their body. What is new is that we have an ideology and an industry saying to these young people, 'We know what your core problem is, and we have the solution if you will buy our medicine."

Showalter and Myers join us on "The Crossmap Podcast" to discuss why transgender ideology has taken the world by storm over the past decade.

Listen as they share some practical ways parents can equip their children with the truth about their God-given gender and how to expose the lies that come from transgender ideology.