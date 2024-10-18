Home News Mark Halperin predicts 'greatest mental health crisis' in US history if Trump defeats Harris Ex-ABC News political reporter warns of 'potential for violence regardless of the election outcome'

A former ABC News political journalist says he believes a victory for former President Donald Trump in next month’s election could result in an unprecedented nationwide “mental health crisis.”

Mark Halperin, who now works at Newsmax and previously also worked for MSNBC and NBC News as both a journalist and political analyst, made the prediction in an episode of "The Tucker Carlson Show" in which he sounded the alarm about the potential psychological impact of a second Trump presidency.

Halperin said he believes that if Trump wins, it could lead to a profound shift within the Democratic Party, calling it "the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country."

“I think tens of millions of people will question their connection to the nation, their connection to other human beings, and their vision of the future for themselves and their children,” Halperin stated.

After Carlson asked, “Are you being serious?” Halperin replied, “One hundred percent serious." He emphasized that the ramifications of such a crisis would require increased access to mental health professionals, citing potential workplace trauma and rising rates of alcoholism and broken marriages.

Halperin, who has covered every U.S. presidential election since 1988 and co-authored the book Game Change, chronicling the 2008 presidential campaign, elaborated on the depth of the crisis, saying, “For many Democrats, Trump’s presidency represents the worst possible outcome. The psychological toll will be sustained and unprecedented. I don’t think the country is ready for it.”

He also raised concerns about potential violence stemming from this crisis.

“I think there will be workplace fights and confrontations at social events, and protests that could turn violent,” he warned. “It will be a failure to understand how this could happen, akin to a traumatic personal loss that leaves people struggling to process their feelings.”

Despite the grim predictions, Halperin expressed hope that Trump might recognize the potential fallout and act responsibly in his leadership. “I hope he chooses his words and appointments wisely, seeing that minimizing this mental health crisis aligns with the success of his presidency.”

Looking ahead to the possibility of a Trump loss, Halperin acknowledged that the outcome would largely depend on the nature of the defeat.

“If Trump loses narrowly, his supporters may perceive wrongdoing in the electoral process, which could exacerbate the psychological impact.” He suggested that transparency and clear communication from leaders would be essential in mitigating any unrest.

Halperin concluded by noting the importance of bipartisan efforts from state governors to address potential conflicts and uphold public safety. “If losing candidates clearly express their desire to avoid violence, and if governors remain vigilant, we may minimize the risk of unrest,” he stated.

“However, if these measures are not taken, I am deeply concerned about the potential for violence regardless of the election outcome.”

Halperin's grim assessment of potential scenarios resulting from a second Trump administration was largely echoed in statements he made earlier this week in which he suggested Trump would defeat Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris if the election were held today.

“There's no doubt in my mind that the polling, as I've characterized it this week, is accurate. That right now Trump would win and that the numbers are moving in his direction,” Halperin said in a segment on 2WAY, an interactive platform where he serves as editor-in-chief.

Citing “problems in each individual state with different demographic groups,” Halperin said “there’s confidence in Mar-a-Lago, concern in Wilmington and greater concern amongst Democratic elected officials who I hear from daily asking me what I know. […] And telling me explicitly and through their questions, they are worried.

“That doesn't mean she won't win, but that's how we head into the weekend. Democrats are worried about where things stand.”