Juneteenth: 4 interesting facts about the celebration marking end of slavery

Although most Americans are familiar with the American Civil War ending slavery, fewer are familiar with the last on-the-ground implementation of abolition.

Juneteenth, which also goes by the names of Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Liberation Day, marks the anniversary of when the last group of slaves in the United States were told of their freedom.

On June 19, 1865, a Union force commanded by General Gordon Granger arrived at Galveston, Texas, and informed the slave population that they were free.

Every year, Juneteenth is marked with a host of celebrations across the United States, including marches, barbeques, prayer meetings, and educational endeavors.

Here are four interesting facts about Juneteenth, including its connection to the Emancipation Proclamation, the largest celebration, and the effort to make it a national holiday.