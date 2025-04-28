Home News Justin Bieber reflects on power of God's grace amid mental health concerns: 'Shatters your self-hatred'

Amid mounting fears for his mental health, pop star Justin Bieber shared a series of Instagram posts reflecting on the transformative power of God's grace and how it has reshaped his understanding of worth and identity.

In a series of Instagram posts, the 31-year-old “Sorry” singer outlined the difference between life before experiencing grace and life after receiving it.

"Grace changes everything because it shifts the foundation of your entire life," he wrote.

Before encountering grace, Bieber, who shares a son, 6-month-old Jack with his wife, Hailey, said he believed love had to be earned and that his worth depended on his achievements, but this mindset led to anxiety, fear of failure, competition with others and a constant sense of unrest.

“You think you have to earn love, so you live anxious, always chasing,” he wrote. “You never rest — you never feel safe — because it’s all up to you.”

But after embracing grace, Bieber said he found a deeper sense of security and freedom. “You know you are already loved, so you live free, not frantic,” he said, adding that worth is now seen as a gift, not something that must be constantly proved.

He emphasized that grace fundamentally changes how individuals view others, seeing them not as threats but as “brothers and sisters,” because "the feast is big enough for everyone."

“Grace rewrites the story,” Bieber continued. “From earning to receiving. From fear to trust. From striving to being held. From loneliness to belonging.”

In another post, the Grammy winner elaborated on the profound experience of being fully accepted by God, describing it as being "home" in God's eyes — a place without accusation, withdrawal or uncertainty. Instead, it is filled with the assurance of being "wanted, chosen, delighted in."

“It is a love that isn’t polite — it shatters your self-hatred,” Bieber wrote. “It floods your shame until there is no shame left.”

He stressed that this transformation is not the result of human effort or perfection but is solely because "He is goodness itself,” pointing to God's character as the source of unconditional love.

Bieber also addressed the pressure many feel to meet the expectations of others, noting that such pressure is not the voice of Jesus. “He leads. He invites. He never shoves,” he said. Real love, Bieber added, never forces someone to break themselves to make others comfortable.

"If your spirit feels guarded right now, it’s not rebellion — it’s wisdom," he wrote, encouraging followers to remain rooted in what God is doing internally rather than striving to meet external demands.

"You are more known than you fear, more loved than you dreamed, more safe than you thought possible."

The posts received widespread support from fans and notable figures, including Bear Grylls, who commented on the life-changing nature of grace: "Boom! It’s one of those things it’s almost impossible to explain but when you receive it, it changes our hearts totally."

Bieber, who reportedly attends Judah Smith’s Churchome, a non-denominational church in Beverly Hills, has made headlines in recent months due to his erratic behavior, including lashing out at paparazzi and posting cryptic statements about imposter syndrome.

The artist shared a statement to Instagram earlier in April that seemingly alluded to his struggles with fame.

"Everyone telling me to move from La. U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed?" he began. "How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness? I too have been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood.

"It's embarrassing but with that said I want nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son, I just want to be submerged in the culture learning from any and everyone. And be a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY."

In a separate post Bieber wrote in part, "They treat me like a-- out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and that god forgave me, It helps to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful. Because when I'm really honest I can be mean and hurtful too."

He continued, "My instinct is to be like damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet but there's other s--- I do that I'm not proud of. That god is gracious with."

"Hurt people hurt people," Bieber wrote, "And honestly if I was u it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy."