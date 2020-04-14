Justin Bieber shares Gospel, talks spending eternity with Jesus

Pop star Justin Bieber shared on Easter the Gospel message and his beliefs about life after death with millions of fans.

“REMINDER! God who created the sun, trees, grass, birds, mountains, lakes, oceans, LOVES YOU!” Bieber wrote in the caption of a photo of nature.

The “Intentions” crooner then went on to share the Gospel message with his 132 million Instagram followers.

“He loves you so much that He came to earth in human form, lived a perfect sinless life, To make the ultimate sacrifice! He would die on the cross to take the punishment for the wrongs that you and I have committed! Then He rose from the dead to defeat death!” he said.

“Meaning now when we accept and believe what He did on the cross and we die we actually graduate into eternity where there is no pain, heartache or shame at all!” he said about life after death. “We will live in eternity in complete bliss! THIS IS WHAT EASTER IS ABOUT AND THIS IS GOOD NEWS. We don’t have to earn God’s love, we just get to accept the free forgiveness that only Jesus offers!”

“It’s that simple! Accept and receive !! not earn and deserve! I AM GRATEFUL THIS EASTER THAT JESUS ROSE FROM THE DEAD SO THAT I NO LONGER HAVE TO DIE AND BE UNCERTAIN OF WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT BUT I KNOW I WILL GRADUATE TO A PLACE WHERE THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS PAIN!!”

The newlywed artist has been using his time in quarantine to host digital church services with his pastor, Judah Smith.

After a string of mishaps from 2013-2017, Bieber has made adjustments and has been speaking out about his Christian faith and the changes he's made.

In the docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons,” the artist admitted that he was hooked on various drugs and turned to God for help.