Home News Ex-Archbishop Justin Welby granted permission to stay at Lambeth Palace for 6 months despite resignation

The Church of England has granted former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby permission to remain at Lambeth Palace for six months. He resigned on Jan. 6 but will continue living there while he arranges a new residence.

Church officials released the information as part of the General Synod’s written questions for its upcoming session in London, according to Anglican Ink, which said a query from a lay delegate in the Diocese of Newcastle prompted confirmation that the Welby family retains the use of private quarters at Lambeth Palace for half a year.

“With the Commissioners’ agreement, the Welby family is staying in the archbishop’s private quarters at Lambeth Palace for up to 6 months ahead of their relocation to their new home,” The Telegraph quoted Alan Smith, the First Church Estates commissioner, as saying.

The documents indicated that Welby’s departure did not involve a settlement agreement or a confidentiality clause.

Welby resigned after facing scrutiny for his handling of John Smyth. Smyth, who was never prosecuted before his death in 2018, was described as the most prolific sexual abuser in the denomination’s history.

Welby said that he had to assume personal and institutional responsibility for what he termed historic safeguarding failures. Critics argued that a more proactive intervention might have prevented further harm.

Keith Makin, a former social services director, conducted a review that examined allegations against Smyth, a barrister. The review concluded the former archbishop held personal and moral responsibility to address concerns raised with him in 2013, regardless of established procedures at the time.

Welby was criticized in some quarters for hosting social activities on his last day. He also faced backlash for remarks made in the House of Lords before leaving office. He delivered a series of jokes and later apologized for appearing to take lightly the serious accusations linked to the Church’s record on safeguarding.

Officials have not disclosed the precise location of the Welby family’s intended residence. However, they have confirmed that he is entitled to financial provisions available to clergy, matching the terms set out in church guidelines.

The former archbishop is now formally referred to as Bishop Welby, though his family continues to reside in the palace apartments, which have housed archbishops of Canterbury for centuries, noted The Times.

The leadership of the Church of England has shifted to the Archbishop of York in the interim, although a permanent successor for the Canterbury seat is expected by the year’s end.

Potential candidates include bishops known for their roles in environmental and social initiatives, as well as those overseeing changes to same-sex blessing practices. These possible successors are mentioned in Church circles, but no formal announcements have been made.