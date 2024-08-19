Home News Want to work for Kamala Harris’ campaign? Job applicants have 9 pronoun choices

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is offering an array of pronoun options for job applicants on its website. The move has sparked various responses across social media platforms, with some users critiquing the focus on pronouns rather than policy substance.

Applicants to the Harris campaign can choose from traditional pronouns such as "he/him" and "she/her." But they can also choose or from a selection of other choices including "they/them," "xe/xem," "ze/hir," "ey/em" and "hir/hir," according to job postings on her campaign website.

The list also includes "hu/hu," a gender-neutral preference to be identified by one's humanity rather than gender. According to Emory University, "hu" is closest to two other genderless, singular pronouns "you" and "who."

The Harris campaign also allows applicants to list themselves with "fae/faer" pronouns, which some associate with a "fluid" identity between multiple genders.

Furthermore, applicants can use "custom" pronouns or be referred to by name only.

Job seekers are also prompted to discuss how they can contribute to a "diverse" workplace culture and are given the option to complete a diversity survey.

Questions include asking applicants to select pronouns and state their gender identity, allowing options such as "transgender" and "non-binary/non-conforming." A third question specifically asks if the applicant is a member of the "LGBTQIA+ community."

Critics on social media have contrasted the extensive list of pronoun choices with what they perceive as a lack of detailed policies on the campaign's website.

Federal agencies have been encouraged under the Biden-Harris administration to adopt "inclusive" language practices, such as using "they/them" as default pronouns. A guide from the U.S. Department of the Interior, obtained by The Daily Wire, instructs employees on the use of inclusive language, telling them to avoid gender-specific terms like "son" and "daughter" to prevent "misgendering" and promote "inclusivity" within the federal workforce.

During the first year of the Biden administration, the U.S. State Department began issuing passports with the nonbinary gender marker "X."

Harris was featured in a July video from her remarks during a roundtable on the impact of the 2022 repeal of Roe v. Wadeon disabled people, where she introduced herself with her name, pronouns and a description of her attire to a group of visually impaired individuals.

"I am Kamala Harris; my pronouns are she and her. I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit," she said.